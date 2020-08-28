Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. Announces Thirteen Fall 2020 Season Events

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Events begin online September 15th.

Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director of The New York Virtuoso Singers, The Canticum Novum Singers and their parent organization Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc., has announced dates for their Fall 2020 concert season online events. Winter and Spring 2021 events will be announced later in the year.

Regardless of whether the choirs can perform live this coming season because of the pandemic, Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. will offer thirty virtual sessions/workshops/webinars via Zoom, with an emphasis on helping singers, conductors, and composers. Singers from NYVS will assist Maestro Rosenbaum in presenting several of these Tuesday @ 7 PM events.

Registration for each week's event will be on Zoom. All of the sessions will be free, but donations will be accepted.

The schedule and content for the thirteen Fall presentations is:

For Conductors: September 15 - Session #1: Basic Conducting Technique I - Right arm only. All the patterns.

For Conductors: September 22 - Session #2: Basic Conducting Technique II - Left arm only. Crescendo, decrescendo, cueing, cutoffs, etc.

For Conductors: September 29 - Session #3: Advanced Conducting Technique I - Wasted motions

For Conductors: October 6 - Session #4: Advanced Conducting Technique II - Fermatas

For Singers and Conductors: October 13 - Session #5: Preparing Bach's St. John Passion for rehearsals and performances. See each movement at http://www1.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Johannespassion,_BWV_245

For Singers and Conductors: October 20 - Session #6: Preparing Verdi's Requiem for rehearsals and performances. http://www1.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Requiem_(Verdi)

For Singers and Conductors: October 27 - Session #7: Preparing the Brahms Requiem for rehearsals and performances - http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/images/b/bd/Brahms-Requiem-Partitur.pdf

November 3: Election Day. No session this week

For Singers and Conductors: November 10 - Session #8: Preparing Mozart's Ave Verum Corpus and Grand Mass in C for rehearsals and performances - https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/4/4d/K618_Ave_verum_VS_PML.pdf and http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Great_Mass_in_C_minor,_KV_427_(Wolfgang_Amadeus_Mozart)

For Singers and Conductors: November 17 - Session #9: Preparing Bach's St. Matthew Passion for rehearsals and performances - Choruses in Part I: http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/images/0/02/Ws-bwv-mp0a.pdf and Choruses in Part II: http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/images/6/63/Ws-bwv-mp0b.pdf

For Singers and Conductors: November 24 - Session #10: Preparing Haydn's Creation for rehearsals and performances -http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/The_Creation_(Joseph_Haydn)

For Singers and Conductors: December 1 - Session #11: Preparing Bach's motet Jesu Meine Freude for rehearsals and performances - http://www3.cpdl.org/wiki/images/e/e8/Bach_JmF.pdf

For Singers and Conductors: December 8 - Session #12: Preparing Mozart's Requiem for rehearsals and performances -http://www1.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Requiem,_KV_626_(Wolfgang_Amadeus_Mozart)

For Singers and Conductors: December 15 - Session #13: Preparing Vivaldi's Gloria and Monteverdi's Sfogava con le Stelle for rehearsals and performances - http://www0.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Gloria,_RV_589_(Antonio_Vivaldi) and http://www1.cpdl.org/wiki/images/d/d4/Mont-sfo.pdf

Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. has always had an educational component in addition to presenting concerts and making commercial recordings. It has taken professional singers into high schools to help young singers. For nineteen years it ran a youth choir. It regularly gives free concert tickets to student groups. It runs a conducting workshop twice a year, in which scholarships are often offered.

Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

More about The New York Virtuoso Singers at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ and more about The Canticum Novum Singers at http://canticumnovum.org/.

