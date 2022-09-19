Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'

Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'

The Phantom of the Opera will play its final Broadway performance on February 18, 2023.

Sep. 19, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported on Friday, Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The beloved show might not be gone forever, however.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh told the New York Post: "I'm sure 'Phantom' will come back at some point. After I took 'Les Miz' off, it came back twice!" He continued, "There comes a tipping point in the life of any show. The number of losing weeks was rising even before COVID."

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


NYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever BeganNYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever Began
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld has obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which Laura Osnes accuses the New York Post of defamation with respect to an article they published on August 12, 2021. The article, written by Ian Mohr and Oli Coleman, stated that Osnes was fired from a benefit performance of Crazy For You at Guild Hall because she was unvaccinated. 
Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away at 66Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away at 66
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Marva Hicks, who passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was 66 years old.
Broadway Buying Guide: September 19, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, September 13, 2022.
Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This FallIconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the closing of a Broadway institution- One Shubert Alley. The iconic Broadway gift shop, which is situated in Shubert Alley, will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.
Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'
September 19, 2022

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The beloved show might not be gone forever, however. Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: 'I'm sure 'Phantom' will come back at some point. After I took 'Les Miz' off, it came back twice!'