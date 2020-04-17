Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung and More to Take Part in Elliott Masie's Free Virtual Event
Join learning and business colleagues from around the world at 4:00pm ET this Friday, April 17, for an uplifting, high-energy hour of "Empathy! Concert & Perspectives". Elliott Masie hosts this live weekly video event every Friday to share perspectives from Chief Learning Officers, music/conversations with Broadway performers, and live, interactive brainstorming with participants. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.coma??a??a??a??.
This live video session will focus on the need for Empathy as a key element in supporting our workforce in these times. Listen to some perspectives from the field on how businesses are providing the key element of EMPATHY! to employees and customers. The "e" in e-Learning in this emergency must also include Engagement and Empathy. These are unique and tough times for our workforce, let's explore the challenges we are faced with in this moment of work history.
The next live "Empathy! A Concert & Perspectives" hour will take place Friday, April 17 at 4 pm Eastern. This will be an entertaining and positive video session, with four amazing Broadway stars sharing songs from their homes, including:
- Caitlin Kinnunen - Star of "The Prom" and "Bridges of Madison County"
- Telly Leung - "Rent", "Glee", "Allegiance", and "Aladdin"
- Courtney Reed - "Mama Mia", "Aladdin", and "In the Heights"
- Melinda Doolittle - "American Idol" and National Toursa??
This is the third time that Elliott Masie has hosted a much-needed entertaining and practical hour at the end of the week for learning industry colleagues and music fans alike. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!
DETAILS
Empathy! A Concert & Perspectives
Elliott Masie, CLO's, and Broadway Musical Guests
There is no fee to participate!
Join us live via Zoom this Friday, April 17 from 4:00 - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.a??
Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.coma??a??a??
Access additional free events and resources at https://www.masie.coma??a??a??
