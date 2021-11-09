CYRANO Film Starring Peter Dinklage Moves Up Release Date to December 17

Deadline is reporting that the release date for the new musical film adaption of Cyrano has been moved up to December 17, 2021.

The critically acclaimed film was originally scheduled to go into limited release on December 31. United Artists Releasing, the film's production company, will now debut the film one week earlier in Los Angeles in order to better position it for Oscar consideration when balloting begins on January 27, 2022.

Cyrano will begin its platform expansion on January 21, before going into wide release in early February.

The film currently boasts an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch the trailer below!

In the film, award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Directed by Joe Wright, the film is based on the recent Off-Broadway stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.