CURSED CHILD Completes Verified Ticket Sales, Possible Tickets Available Starting Tomorrow

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has completed the verified fan ticket sales today when all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 9, 2019 will be made available. Bit slow with your summoning charm? Check in tomorrow for the chance to grab any stragglers. Further tickets will be released as and when available from February 8, 2018 through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com

The #CursedChildNYC @Ticketmaster Verified Fan Pre-Sale is now complete. Further tickets will be released 2/8 @ 11am ET amd will not require an Access Code to purchase. Visit https://t.co/trRJbOYlyV from 10:30am tomorrow to join the Virtual Waiting Room for the best chance to buy - Lyric Theatre (@lyricbroadway) February 7, 2018

"We are eager to make more tickets available for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway as soon as possible," said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. "As previously announced, there are over 300 seats throughout the theater at each performance priced at $40 or under per part, including 150 seats at $20 per part. As such, we're working with the Ticketmaster's Verified Fan® system to ensure as many tickets at all price points get directly into the hands of genuine theatregoers, rather than bots or scalpers who will resell at inflated prices. As producers, we want to do everything possible within current New York state law to protect our tickets and ticketbuyers - especially since we have an unusually large amount of tickets at exceptionally low prices. We also recognize a need for flexibility to allow for traditional sales outside of the registration process, and so this next Verified Fan release will be followed by a general release of tickets from February 8."

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyle are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles