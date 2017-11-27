CONFIRMED! Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run!

Previously rumored and now confirmed! Springsteen On Broadway announced today that its 16-week sold-out series of performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre will be extended, with additional shows now set for February 28th through June 30th, 2018.

Springsteen On Broadway began previews on October 3rd, 2017 and officially opened on October 12th. By the end of his previously announced Broadway dates on February 3rd, Bruce Springsteen will have performed 80 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).



Due to overwhelming participation in the original on sale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, there will be no additional registration for this extension. Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.



A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension for fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th on-sale. For details, visit www.luckyseat.com.



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster earlier this year.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

