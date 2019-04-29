COME FROM AWAY's National Tour Will Continue Through 2020, Hitting Philadelphia, D.C., Boston, and More!
The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical Come From Away will continue touring into the fall of 2020!
The tour will play more than 60 cities including Cincinnati, OH (Aronoff Center), Detroit, MI (Fisher Theatre), Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Center), Boston, MA (Boston Opera House), Washington, DC (The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts), Dallas, TX (Music Hall at Fair Park), West Palm Beach, FL (Broward Center), San Diego, CA (Civic Center) and many more across the United States and Canada.
The currently announced continuation of the North American Tour schedule is as follows:
East Lansing, MI
Wharton Center
September 10 - 15, 2019
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center
September 17-29, 2019
Detroit, MI
Fisher Theatre
October 1-13, 2019
Buffalo, NY
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
October 15-20, 2019
Philadelphia, PA
Kimmel Center
October 22-November 3, 2019
Boston, MA
Boston Opera House
November 5-17, 2019
Rochester, NY
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre
November 19-24, 2019
Providence, RI
Providence Performing Arts Center
December 3-8, 2019
Washington, DC
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
December 10, 2019-January 5, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Belk Theatre
January 7-12, 2020
Durham, NC
DPAC
January 14-19, 2020
Indianapolis, IN
Clowes Memorial Hall
January 21-26, 2020
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Performing Arts
January 28-February 2, 2020
Oklahoma City, OK
Civic Center Music Hall
February 4-9, 2020
Kansas City, MO
Music Hall
February 11-16, 2020
Austin, TX
Bass Concert Hall
February 18-23, 2020
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
February 25-March 1, 2020
Houston, TX
The Hobby Center
March 3-8, 2020
Dallas, TX
Music Hall at Fair Park
March 10-22, 2020
Naples, FL
Artis-Naples
March 24-29, 2020
West Palm Beach, Florida
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
March 31-April 5, 2020
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
April 7-19, 2020
Fort Myers, FL
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW
April 21-26, 2020
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
April 28-May 3, 2020
Louisville, KY
The Kentucky Center
May 5-10, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Auditorium Theatre
May 19-24, 2020
Tempe, AZ
ASU Gammage
May 26-31, 2020
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
June 2-7, 2020
Albuquerque, NM
Popejoy Hall
June 9-14, 2020
San Jose, CA
Center for the Performing Arts
June 16-21, 2020
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Center
June 23-28, 2020
Fort Worth, TX
Bass Performance Hall
July 7-12, 2020
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
July 14-19, 2020
Memphis, TN
Orpheum Theatre
July 21-26, 2020
Madison, WI
Overture Center for the Arts
August 4-9, 2020
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
August 11-16, 2020
Casting, ticket information, additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.
For more information please visit www.ComeFromAway.com/Tour
A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).
The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg followed by a return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre where it played to sold-out houses for a year. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to Toronto's Elgin Theatre earlier this year where the production is now in its second year.
A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018 and is currently booking into its 3rd year. The critically-acclaimed North American Tour of Come From Away recouped its investment in 19 weeks and recently won four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.
A fourth production of Come From Away opened to critical acclaim at London's Phoenix Theatre, following a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. The London production of Come From Away recently won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).
A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.