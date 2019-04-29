COME FROM AWAY's National Tour Will Continue Through 2020, Hitting Philadelphia, D.C., Boston, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical Come From Away will continue touring into the fall of 2020!

The tour will play more than 60 cities including Cincinnati, OH (Aronoff Center), Detroit, MI (Fisher Theatre), Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Center), Boston, MA (Boston Opera House), Washington, DC (The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts), Dallas, TX (Music Hall at Fair Park), West Palm Beach, FL (Broward Center), San Diego, CA (Civic Center) and many more across the United States and Canada.

The currently announced continuation of the North American Tour schedule is as follows:

East Lansing, MI

Wharton Center

September 10 - 15, 2019

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center

September 17-29, 2019

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

October 1-13, 2019

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

October 15-20, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Kimmel Center

October 22-November 3, 2019

Boston, MA

Boston Opera House

November 5-17, 2019

Rochester, NY

RBTL's Auditorium Theatre

November 19-24, 2019

Providence, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

December 3-8, 2019

Washington, DC

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

December 10, 2019-January 5, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theatre

January 7-12, 2020

Durham, NC

DPAC

January 14-19, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

Clowes Memorial Hall

January 21-26, 2020

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Performing Arts

January 28-February 2, 2020

Oklahoma City, OK

Civic Center Music Hall

February 4-9, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Music Hall

February 11-16, 2020

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

February 18-23, 2020

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

February 25-March 1, 2020

Houston, TX

The Hobby Center

March 3-8, 2020

Dallas, TX

Music Hall at Fair Park

March 10-22, 2020

Naples, FL

Artis-Naples

March 24-29, 2020

West Palm Beach, Florida

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

March 31-April 5, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

April 7-19, 2020

Fort Myers, FL

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

April 21-26, 2020

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 28-May 3, 2020

Louisville, KY

The Kentucky Center

May 5-10, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Auditorium Theatre

May 19-24, 2020

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage

May 26-31, 2020

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

June 2-7, 2020

Albuquerque, NM

Popejoy Hall

June 9-14, 2020

San Jose, CA

Center for the Performing Arts

June 16-21, 2020

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Center

June 23-28, 2020

Fort Worth, TX

Bass Performance Hall

July 7-12, 2020

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

July 14-19, 2020

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

July 21-26, 2020

Madison, WI

Overture Center for the Arts

August 4-9, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

August 11-16, 2020

Casting, ticket information, additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

For more information please visit www.ComeFromAway.com/Tour

A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg followed by a return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre where it played to sold-out houses for a year. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to Toronto's Elgin Theatre earlier this year where the production is now in its second year.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018 and is currently booking into its 3rd year. The critically-acclaimed North American Tour of Come From Away recouped its investment in 19 weeks and recently won four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.

A fourth production of Come From Away opened to critical acclaim at London's Phoenix Theatre, following a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. The London production of Come From Away recently won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).

A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.





