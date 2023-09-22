CLYDE'S, CROWNS & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Capital Stage, Center Repertory Company, and more!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

CLYDE'S, CROWNS & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Clyde's - Capital Stage

Crowns - Center Repertory Company

Hula GirlAkasaka Red Theater

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions Photo
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions

Learn how to take your school's productions to the next level with digital programs from Stage Mag!

2
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

3
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

4
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Check out this week's top Stage Mags including Predictor, The Game's Afoot, and more. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/21/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/21/2023
Broadway Buying Guide: September 18, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: September 18, 2023
A LA BOHEME for TodayA LA BOHEME for Today
FREE SPEECH AIN'T FREE Conversation to Be Held at The Harlem Book Fair This MonthFREE SPEECH AIN'T FREE Conversation to Be Held at The Harlem Book Fair This Month

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You