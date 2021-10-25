CLUE: ON STAGE, CHECK PLEASE & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags; Plus New Options for Schools

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

What's New for Stage Mag This Week

Privacy and Social Media Options

Designed for school productions, we've added two new options... You can now mark your program as 'Private', which will automatically add tags to tell Google to not index or cache your program so only those with the link/QR code can view it.

Also, for student programs, you can also now disable the ability for students to enter their social media handles, if you're not going to use those fields. Both new features are available under 'Bonus Features'

This week's top Stage Mags include...

Lonely Planet - Austin Community College Drama Department

The Underpants - F. Scott Black Theatre

Check Please - The Zephyr Theatre

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!