CHICAGO's Sebastián Yatra to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Chicago has announced that Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra (Encanto’s "Dos Oruguitas”) will perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC this year. He makes his Broadway debut as “Billy Flynn” beginning tonight Monday, November 25 through Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Sebastián Yatra is a leading Colombian singer, songwriter, and musician who has left an indelible mark on global culture with his fusion of romantic ballads, Latin pop, and reggaeton. As a Latin GRAMMY® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee, Yatra's captivating voice and profound lyrics have resonated with millions worldwide. With over 37.5 billion streams and 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify, his versatility as an artist is evident, defying easy categorization. Yatra's influence extends beyond music; he has amassed over 63.8 million social media followers and actively engages in philanthropic endeavors. In 2024, he partnered with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to sponsor the "Prodigy Scholarship," underscoring his commitment to musical education. His 78-date "Dharma World Tour" saw him headline sold-out venues across continents, showcasing his dynamic stage presence. Yatra's performance of the Oscar-nominated song "Dos Oruguitas" at the 94th Academy Awards further cemented his status as a global music powerhouse. Through his music, philanthropy, and memorable performances, Sebastián Yatra continues to inspire and shape the Latin music scene, solidifying his role as a cultural icon.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.