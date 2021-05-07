CHICAGO to Resume Broadway Performances This September

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will return to the Broadway stage on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY). Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge.com.

A true New York City institution and Broadway's longest running American musical, Chicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this November.

Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; legendary Fosse dancing and a live jazz band on stage. This celebrated production has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa.

Chicago is now playing a limited engagement through July 18th at the Daesung D-Cube Arts Center in Seoul, South Korea. The UK tour launches this September in Glasgow. Additional productions are planned for 2022 in Brazil and China.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

The anticipated opening date is subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

The approval of the Department of Health and the Governor will be based on the continuing growth of the fully vaccinated population, coupled with an ongoing decline in total Covid 19 cases and positivity rates. The Department of Health and the Governor will review and approve health protocols in the theatre established by the theatre owner to assure that the highest safety standards are in place, as communicated through the theatre owners.

Although it has yet to be approved (and will not be approved until closer to the Fall), the intention is that Broadway shows will be able to perform to full capacity.

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theatre owners in conjunction with the State. Although it has yet to be mandated, we anticipate that, at a minimum, all patrons will need to be masked, as will all front-of-house staff.