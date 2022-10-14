Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO
CHICAGO to Have TransTech Day of Celebration and Community This Month

CHICAGO to Have TransTech Day of Celebration and Community This Month

The 2:30 PM matinee performance of CHICAGO will be followed by a post-show talkback featuring Angelica Ross and EC Pizarro III.

Oct. 14, 2022  

The Broadway production of Chicago will have a TransTech Day on Saturday, October 29. This day of celebration and community building is commemorated by Angelica Ross's history-making star turn as Roxie Hart.

The day begins with a networking opportunity from 12-2 p.m. at Spritz Times Square in partnership with TransTech Social Enterprises, the nonprofit organization founded by Angelica Ross that strives to empower transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer people with practical, career-ready skills.

The 2:30 PM matinee performance of CHICAGO will be followed by a post-show talkback featuring Angelica Ross and EC Pizarro III, moderated by Hope Giselle. After the show, attendees can go to Hurley's Saloon to toast Angelica's performance in community with TransTech and their partners.

For discounted tickets to the event, use code CHTRT29 at TelechargeOffers.com or at the box office. For groups of 10+, please contact Broadway Inbound at 866.302.0995 or visit BroadwayInbound.com.

The current cast of Chicago features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra Faye-Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.


Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet




More Hot Stories For You


HCC Dancers Collect Stories Of Ybor City's Past for Performances of GHOST FACTORY at the HCC Mainstage TheatreHCC Dancers Collect Stories Of Ybor City's Past for Performances of GHOST FACTORY at the HCC Mainstage Theatre
October 14, 2022

Dancers from the HCC Dance Program have participated in a project to collect stories related to Ybor City's past in connection to Bridgman|Packer Dance's upcoming performances of Ghost Factory at the HCC Mainstage Theatre on October 28 & 29 at 7:30 pm.
Celebrated Pianist George Winston Returns to Madison This MonthCelebrated Pianist George Winston Returns to Madison This Month
October 14, 2022

An Evening with George Winston is a chance to step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wonder. Winston has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. He will share his music mastery at Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($25-$55) are available at overture.org. 
Sarah Hall Appointed as New Perspectives' Chair of the Board of TrusteesSarah Hall Appointed as New Perspectives' Chair of the Board of Trustees
October 14, 2022

Sarah Hall has been appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees at New Perspectives, in a unanimous vote from Trustees, following an extensive and rigorous search process. She has a strong track record in leadership, having worked for major accounting firms, financial services businesses and media companies; working and living in Asia and the US for many years as well as the UK. She has been a Trustee of the company since 2016.
DJ And Producer Supermini Releases Brand New Remix of 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'DJ And Producer Supermini Releases Brand New Remix of 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'
October 14, 2022

A brand new remix of The Phantom of the Opera, the title song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, one of the most successful and spectacular productions of all time, has been released on streaming platforms. 
Florida Repertory Theatre Seeks Donations After Hurricane Ian Damages FacilitiesFlorida Repertory Theatre Seeks Donations After Hurricane Ian Damages Facilities
October 14, 2022

The Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida  (Greg Longenhagen, Producing Artistic Director) was one of the victims of the category 4 Hurricane Ian that made landfall on September 28. Major damage was done to the professional, producing, non-profit LOA/LORT theatre company with waist-high surge waters that filled first-floor facilities. Once the water receded, a thick layer of mud along with water-logged carpets, furniture, and equipment was left behind. All staff and guest artists are safe; however, the company is mourning the loss of a long-term volunteer who died when her home on Fort Myers Beach was swept away.