CHICAGO to Have TransTech Day of Celebration and Community This Month

The Broadway production of Chicago will have a TransTech Day on Saturday, October 29. This day of celebration and community building is commemorated by Angelica Ross's history-making star turn as Roxie Hart.

The day begins with a networking opportunity from 12-2 p.m. at Spritz Times Square in partnership with TransTech Social Enterprises, the nonprofit organization founded by Angelica Ross that strives to empower transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer people with practical, career-ready skills.

The 2:30 PM matinee performance of CHICAGO will be followed by a post-show talkback featuring Angelica Ross and EC Pizarro III, moderated by Hope Giselle. After the show, attendees can go to Hurley's Saloon to toast Angelica's performance in community with TransTech and their partners.

For discounted tickets to the event, use code CHTRT29 at TelechargeOffers.com or at the box office. For groups of 10+, please contact Broadway Inbound at 866.302.0995 or visit BroadwayInbound.com.

The current cast of Chicago features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra Faye-Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.