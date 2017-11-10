CHICAGO Stars to Perform at Broadway at W with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Kristolyn Lloyd

Cast members from the Broadway musical CHICAGO will take over The Living Room with a performance at Broadway at W - New York Times Square on Sunday, November 12th at 10:30 pm.

Chicago star NaTasha Yvette Williams (Mama Morton) will lead the cast of ladies. Dear Evan Hansen star Kristolyn Lloyd will be Sunday night's special guest performer.

Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate concert series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents accompanied by an acoustic guitar and cajon.

Hamilton actor J. Quinton Johnson (Mulligan/Madison) will host the evening. Joining Williams will be cast members Donna Marie Asbury, Jessica Ernest, Robyn Hurder, and Gabrielle McClinton.

Standard standing admission is free. $20 limited reserved seating available for purchase by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-at-w-ny-times-square-cast-members-of-chicago-the-musical-tickets-39364123152?aff=es2.

Broadway At W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts! An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W New York - Times Square.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





