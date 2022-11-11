Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.

Chicago has grossed over $700 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996 and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It's been seen by more than 32 million people and played over 32,500 performances worldwide in 36 countries and in more than 500 cities.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Brian Spitulnik.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday through Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagoTheMusical.com.




