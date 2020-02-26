CHAMBER MAGIC Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With Paul Stuart Collaboration, Book Release, And More

Steve Cohen is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of his show, Chamber Magic. Performed weekly in an elegant salon at the legendary Lotte New York Palace hotel, Chamber Magic features conjuring, mind-reading, sleight of hand, and an astonishing trick called Think-A-Drink. Cohen, the Millionaires' Magician, baffles his guests with magic up close as he recreates parlor entertainment that characterized Manhattan in the early 20th century.

Chamber Magic began performances in 2000 at a Greenwich Village apartment before moving to The National Arts Club. In 2001 Cohen took up residence at the Waldorf Astoria for sixteen years. In 2017, Cohen transferred the show to the Lotte New York Palace, where he performs five shows every weekend. Chamber Magic will play its 5,608th performance on March 20, 2020, the show's 20th anniversary.

"At every show, hands go up when I ask repeat visitors to identify themselves," Steve Cohen said. "Some have attended four or five times, with new generations of family members. Using magic and storytelling, I try to connect with audiences on a personal level so they feel that they know me."

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, every guest attending a performance on March 20 and 21 will receive a special anniversary deck of playing cards, a commemorative coin, and a custom Paul Stuart pocket square handkerchief that Cohen co-designed for the occasion.

Paul Stuart will also be designing a special window display to celebrate the 20th anniversary. The flagship store on Madison Avenue at 45th Street will feature the window for two weeks beginning on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Cohen will also unveil a special portrait by the artist Donato Giancola at the 9pm show on March 20.

Cohen is also thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, Confronting Magic. This 200-page coffee table book contains personal stories, photographs, and commissioned artwork Steve has collected and assembled over the past twenty years, celebrating the magic the show has brought to New York. Published by Assouline, the foreword is written by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and is set to be released on October 1, 2020.

The Lotte New York Palace will celebrate Chamber Magic's anniversary with a special cocktail, named after Cohen's popular trick, Think-A-Drink. Served at one of the hotel's bars, Trouble's Trust, on Friday and Saturday evenings, this cocktail features Nolet's Silver Dry Gin, Bullet Bourbon, Earl Grey Tea, Crème de Violette, Lemon, Rosemary, Muddled Blackberry, ... and a pinch of magic.

At Chamber Magic, guests are invited into a salon at the Lotte New York Palace, dressed to impress in cocktail attire. The adults-only audience for each performance is limited to 60 people, guaranteeing each guest an intimate view of every mystifying maneuver.

Previous guests include Guillermo Del Toro, David Copperfield, Seth Rogan, Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, John Williams, William Goldman, Teller, Warren Buffett, Buzz Aldrin, Renée Zellweger, Frank Oz, Stephen Sondheim, Queen of Morocco, Gerard Butler, Jason Segal, Hank Azaria, Michael Chabon, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Derren Brown, Derek DelGaudio, Peter Sagal, and more.

Tickets for Chamber Magic are available now at ChamberMagic.com.





