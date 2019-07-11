CELEBRATING NAT KING COLE Bows At The West End Lounge, July 19

Waverly | Grace Entertainment will present Celebrating... Nat "King" Cole, opening at The West End Lounge on Friday, July 19, 2019, starring vocalist, Jordan von Haslow and Jazz pianist Matt Baker.

Following a Chicago tryout at Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret and a New York preview in May, Waverly | Grace Entertainment is proud to bring Celebrating... Nat "King" Cole to The West End Lounge for an extended run, musically saluting the iconic jazz/pop trailblazer in this his centennial birth year.

Tickets ranging from $15-$35 may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite. Admission is $40 at the door. A two-drink minimum is required of all guests. All shows begin at 7:00 PM. The West End Lounge is located at 955 West End Avenue (at 107th Street).

For more than a quarter century, Jordan von Haslow has engaged audiences around the world with his charismatic brand of bubbly confidence, dynamic artistry and honest lyrical interpretation. He has performed to sold-out audiences internationally in venues including Carnegie Hall, Chicago's

Symphony Center and the Albury Hotel in Sydney, Australia. His performances include the New York production of The Phantom of the Opera, the PBS presentation of Steppenwolf Theatre's Mad Joy, Leonard Bernstein: A Celebration with Harolyn Blackwell and Jubilant Sykes and the Stephen Sondheim 80th Birthday Celebration with the New York Pops. His debut recording, This Could Be the Start of Something, was released on Voix Chic Records in 2002.Australian born Jazz Pianist Matt Baker has performed jazz festivals, clubs and concert halls in Australia, Europe, USA and the Pacific Rim. His sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner) and Judy Collins, as well as guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm. He was an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. The Montreux Jazz Festival also engaged the Matt Baker Trio as its exclusive in-house band for 2 years straight, where they performed 17 nights in the Montreux Festival Jazz Club,





