CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the TONY AWARDS on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, CBS will air a sing-a-long of the the movie musical Grease!
The sing-a-long will air as part of the Sunday Night Movies franchise at 8:30 p.m. It will feature sing-along lyrics for all the songs including "You're THE ONE That I Want," "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightning".
GREASE follows the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the NEW GIRL in town, and Danny Zuko, the school's coolest greaser, who have a secret romance over summer break away from school. However, when the pair find themselves face to face upon returning to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social circles of Rydell High School and reignite her summer romance, but bad boy Danny is more concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.
