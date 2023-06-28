CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances (38 previews and 115 regular performances).

The production, nominated for five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, features a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Future plans for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, including a U.S. National Tour and West End production, are underway.

Based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.”

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick) Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot features choreography by Byron Easley and has sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; Hair & Wigs by Cookie Jordan; Fight Direction by B.H. Barry; Vocal & Dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell, CSA; Cambra Overend is Consulting Producer. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby conducts a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT’s original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of CAMELOT is currently available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) and will be available everywhere CDs are sold this Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai.

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, priced from $39 to $189, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.CamelotBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

In addition to Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, currently in previews and opening on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and Let’s Call Her Patty, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, beginning previews Saturday, July 15 and opening Monday, July 31 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Lynne and Richard Pasculano’s visionary leadership support of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot. Camelot is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Generous support is also provided by The SHS Foundation for choreography, Gregory Maguire, James-Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach, and the Marta Heflin Foundation. CAMELOT’S Opening Night was sponsored by Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.