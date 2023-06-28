CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

CAMELOT will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances (38 previews and 115 regular performances). 

The production, nominated for five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, features a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Future plans for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, including a U.S. National Tour and West End production, are underway.

Based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.” 

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick) Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel).  Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot features choreography by Byron Easley and has sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; Hair & Wigs by Cookie Jordan; Fight Direction by B.H. Barry; Vocal & Dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell, CSA; Cambra Overend is Consulting Producer. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby conducts a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT’s original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of CAMELOT is currently available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) and will be available everywhere CDs are sold this Friday, June 30.  Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, priced from $39 to $189, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.CamelotBway.com.  A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds.  For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

In addition to Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, currently in previews and opening on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and Let’s Call Her Patty, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, beginning previews Saturday, July 15 and opening Monday, July 31 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Lynne and Richard Pasculano’s visionary leadership support of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot. Camelot is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Generous support is also provided by The SHS Foundation for choreography, Gregory Maguire, James-Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach, and the Marta Heflin Foundation. CAMELOT’S Opening Night was sponsored by Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.




RELATED STORIES

1
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors Photo
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors

Two not-for-profit organizations promoting diversity in the music theatre industry will launch The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience with the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

2
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration

Just last week at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre Broadway performers Jeanna de Waal and Uma Paranjpe welcomed students and teachers to the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration.  Check out video highlights!

3
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Photo
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

On an upcoming episode of his AMC travel series You Are Here, Colman Domingo reunited the cast of the 2008 Broadway musical, Passing Strange. Watch an exclusive video clip from the episode, which reunites the cast of Passing Strange, which also includes Daniel Breaker, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more, also featuring Susan Stroman and Mary Zimmerman.

4
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join RENT in Concert in DC Photo
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join RENT in Concert in DC

Initial casting has been revealed for the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. Find out more about the production, and how to get tickets, here!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, ... (read more about this author)

CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In JulyCAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July
Veteran Actor and Educator Lew Palter Dies At Age 94Veteran Actor and Educator Lew Palter Dies At Age 94
SUCCESSION Star Sarah Snook To Portray 26 Characters In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY West EndSUCCESSION Star Sarah Snook To Portray 26 Characters In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY West End
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You