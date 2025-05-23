CALL ME IZZY Announces Johanna Day As Standby; Rush Policy Launched

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Tony Award nominee, Johanna Day has joined the upcoming Broadway production of Call Me Izzy, production as Standby for starring six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart

“Johanna Day is an incredible addition to the team, and I’m thrilled to be working with her,” says director Sarna Lapine. “Jumping into a creative conversation with Johanna to explore Izzy has already been a delight!”

A New York theater mainstay, Day’s Broadway credits include How I Learned to Drive, The Nap, Sweat (Tony Nomination), You Can’t Take It With You, August: Osage County, Lombardi, Proof (Tony Nomination). Additional credits include Scene Partners (Vineyard), Des Moines (TFANA), Peter and Jerry (Second Stage – Drama Desk Nomination), Appropriate (Signature – Obie Award), Realistic Joneses (Yale Rep), The Rainmaker (Arena – Helen Hayes). Her television and film credits include “Bull”, “Good Fight”, “Madam Secretary”, “For Life”, “Blacklist”, “The Knick”, “The Americans”, Worth, The Post, and Breatharian.

Digital Rush Ticket Policy

A limited number of rush tickets are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. App users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Written by Jamie Wax (Evangeline, CBS News) and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

The design team features Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (McNeal – Assoc., My Fair Lady - Assoc.), Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (Little Shop of Horrors, “Saturday Night Live”) and Sound Design by Beth Lake (McNeal, Uncle Vanya). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (Eureka Day, Mary Jane), David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. The Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions (The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical (Little Shop of Horrors, Just in Time) and the Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin (Funny Girl, Lempicka).

Jean Smart’s versatility as an actor transcends mediums and genres. From her Tony Award Nominated performance in The Man Who Came to Dinner opposite Nathan Lane, to her iconic TV roles as sweet, guileless Charlene on “Designing Women” and now her powerful, Emmy Award-winning performance as Deborah Vance in “Hacks”, Smart effortlessly shifts between comedy and drama. She made history with her 2021 Emmy Award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, joining Betty White as the only other actor to complete the comedy trifecta of having an Emmy in the Comedy Lead, Supporting and Guest categories. That win, along with several others for “Hacks”, has placed her in an elite group of actors who have swept all five major TV awards in a single television season — Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Television Critics Association. Jean Smart has been a part of several developmental readings of Call Me Izzy.