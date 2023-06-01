CAD Management & Equity Residential Showcase NYU Clive Davis Talent in 5th Afterglow Concert Series

CAD Management, a consulting firm that advises in the development and growth of artists and brands ,has partnered with multifamily owner and operator Equity Residential to produce the fifth iteration of the Afterglow Concert series, a collection of free intimate rooftop and lounge performances in New York and New Jersey to advance the careers of independent artists across the tri-state area. This summer’s concert series, running from May 31st to September 7th, 2023, will support the development of New York University’s Clive Davis Institute (CDI) student performers.

The concert series will feature headlining performances from NYU CDI students and alumni, Jackson Craig and Chloé Sautereau along with special guest appearances from student performers like Zoe Tan and SENAIDA. The tour will also feature a set by SK Da DJ and regional support from NYU Steinhardt alumni Mari Barbieri and New Jersey based Jackie Nese.

“We are extremely excited to continue this great partnership with Equity Residential,” says Clayton Durant, Founder of CAD Management. “Not only does this concert series give incredibly talented student performers from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute a unique opportunity to grow their fanbase, but provides a platform for them to tackle the biggest struggle we see many young artists trying to overcome, which is building their hard ticket value and tour history in a competitive market like New York City.”

As the summer 2023 concert season kicks off, the demand for concerts has reached a historic high with Bandsintown finding that 86.5% of music fans are anticipating they will be attending more or the same number of shows in 2023, with about half of fans (49.5%) saying they plan to attend more concerts than in 2022. Giving independent artists an opportunity to tap into the massive concert demand provides a unique opportunity to continue to support the independent live music scene across New York and New Jersey.

“Music has always been a major thread that has connected the communities and residents that reside in our buildings,” says Tatiana Bond, Vice President at Equity Residential. “Supporting independent artists and giving them a creative space to showcase their talent and build a pipeline to scale their fandom in one of the most important music markets in the world is a unique opportunity that we and our residents are proud to be a part of.”

Limited RSVP tickets will be available a week before each show. RSVP for the 77 Park Ave show here.