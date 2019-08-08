As BroadwayWorld previously reported, ABC has picked up a special holiday movie "Same Time, Next Christmas" set to air in December 2019, from FreeForm Studios.

The movie stars New York Times bestselling author and singer, Lea Michele, who is known for her role as Rachel Berry on the FOX hit series "Glee."

In "Same Time, Next Christmas," Lea Michele will play the lead role of Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew - but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

Now according to Deadline, Michele will be joined by Bryan Greenberg as Olivia's triathlete boyfriend and Charles Michael Davis as her childhood sweetheart.

In addition, Lea Michele is set to release her first Christmas album this coming holiday.

"This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album," said Lea Michele. "I'm honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone."

"Same Time, Next Christmas" is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios' Tom Mazza and David Culvert Jones, while Stephen Herek ("Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," "Mr. Holland's Opus and "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure") is set to direct. The movie is produced by FreeForm Studios for ABC.





