Lea Michele to Star in Holiday Movie on ABC

ABC has picked up holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, starring Lea Michele, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The television film hails from FreeForm Studios, the production arm of Freeform.

The movie will be released in line with Michele's first Christmas album in December. Michele will star as Olivia Henderson, a woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew - but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

"This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album," Michele said. "I'm honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone."

The movie and brings the Michele back to ABC following her role in the network's short-lived comedy The Mayor.

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE Cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Michele also starred on Broadway in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening.

Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She recently starred IN THE DARK Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





