Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson Set For Central Park Concert Celebrating New York City's Reopening

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a "mega-concert" is being planned in Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City. Now, the first batch of artists in the lineup have been announced.

According to Variety, the lineup will feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson.

The event was planned by Mayor Bill de Blasio and is being organized by Clive Davis. It is tentatively set for August 21.

Davis had previously said that the concert will feature eight "iconic" stars, which means there will be more announcements to come.

de Blasio said in an interview that the concert will serve as part of a "Homecoming Week" to show that New York City is coming back from the pandemic.

"This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," Mr. de Blasio said. "It's going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you've ever seen before in New York City."

Live Nation is involved with the production, with the majority of tickets being free, along with some V.I.P. seating.

Read more on Variety and our original announcement on BroadwayWorld.