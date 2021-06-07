Large-Scale Concert Planned For Central Park This Summer to Celebrate New York City's Reopening

This summer, the celebrate the full reopening of New York City, a "mega-concert" is being planned in Central Park, The New York Times reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is planning a large-scale performance which will include multiple acts. He has called on Clive Davis to organize the event, which is tentatively set for August 21.

No artists have been confirmed for the concert at this time, but Davis said he is aiming to have eight "iconic" stars perform. The show will be three hours and broadcast on television, alongside a live audience of 60,000 people.

de Blasio said in an interview that the concert will serve as part of a "Homecoming Week" to show that New York City is coming back from the pandemic.

"This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," Mr. de Blasio said. "It's going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you've ever seen before in New York City."

"I can't think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening," Davis said.

He said that he and his team, which includes his son Doug, a music industry lawyer, are still in the process of booking artists, and he did not reveal any names.

Live Nation is involved with the production, with the majority of tickets being free, along with some V.I.P. seating.

