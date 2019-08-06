Bronx Art Factory Presents Their First Block Party

BxArts Factory is a grassroots, non-profit organization connecting Bronx-based creatives and community through the arts. The Factory sponsors art exhibitions, workshops and educational programs in the Bronx and collaborates with artists, other organizations and local businesses to strengthen ties to the community and increase community engagement with the arts. Founded in 2014 by Bronx local artist Laura Alvarez, community activist Twahira Khan, Alexis Mendoza - founder of Alexis Mendoza Curatorial Projects, and community organizer and educator Yolanda L. Rodriguez; BxArts is launching it's first annual Block Party outside of their new space in the Melrose community of the Bronx. On Saturday, August 10th, from 3-6pm, this event celebrates the success of the organization as a Bronx-based community creative resource and share plans for the future at their newly acquired space.



Joining the celebration will be BxArts Factory current resident artist, Franck de las Mercedes, internationally recognized for creating conceptual works and colorful abstractions. Franck will be leading a Peace Boxes painting workshop with block party guests of all ages. Since 2006 The Priority Boxes art project has achieved international acclaim as a public project that promotes peace through participatory art while seeking to initiate dialogue on peace, challenge people to reconsider their ability to influence change and question the fragility, value and priority given to those concepts. Each box is both a canvas for a unique abstract painting and a platform for communication through art.



"I am honored to be collaborating with the community and to be the recipient of this Artistic Residency with BxArts Factory. I look forward to the next 3 months creating a community-based body of work and the exhibit at the end of the residency program. I'm also happy to see the comeback of the Peace Boxes, by way of workshops. This is already an enriching experience and it is my wish that the community will also be enriched by my participation." says FdlM

This event is free to the public. BxArts Factory is inviting everyone to come take over the block with family and friends and enjoy a day of music, art, games, poetry and performances for the whole family to enjoy.





