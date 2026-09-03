BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/3/2026; Jobs In Audience Services, Ticketing, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gift and Executive Associate

Overview This newly-created position is focused on supporting the Wilma Theater’s goals to increase funding from major individual donors. Key activities include research, planning, data entry, scheduling, event planning and execution. The successful candidate will be highly organized, detail-oriented, proactive and able to communicate warmly and efficiently both in person and in writing. Comfortable with phone and email and with work days that are characterized by many different activitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer – ULACIT

ULACIT is seeking a Graphic Designer to join its team in San José, Costa Rica. The position is focused on graphic design, visual communication and the development of creative materials to support the university’s communication and marketing initiatives. Requirements: • Degree in Graphic Design, Advertising Design, Visual Communication or a related field. • Minimum 2 years of professional graphic design experience. • Experience developing visual and digital communication mater... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring for (1) Stage Manager & (1) Technical Director

STAGE MANAGER OVERVIEW Fever is seeking an experienced Philadelphia-based Stage Manager to join the East Coast tour of Neon Moves by THE BLACKOUTS. Neon Moves is a 60-minute LED dance show performed entirely in the dark. This production will rehearse in December, with a touring run based out of Philadelphia running through January to mid March. The Stage Manager will be expected to travel by vehicle to all show dates across the East Coast, working closely alongside the Technical Director as wel... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Child Transportation Companion (ShuttleCub Bear)

Join ShuttleCub’s team serving families across New York City. As a ShuttleCub Bear, you’ll safely accompany children (age 6+) to and from school, after-school programs, enrichment classes, sports practices, and home using public transit, rideshare, taxi, or simply on foot. You choose when and how often you work, making this a great fit alongside performing, studying, or other commitments. This is flexible, meaningful work that supports your creative schedule rather than competing with it.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Classes

Following a summer that saw The Humanist Project nominated in two categories for The City’s Best 2026 — Best Art School and Best Off-Off Broadway Theater — the organization is looking ahead to the fall with a new series of classes and workshops for actors, performers, and anyone interested in developing their creative practice. This fall, The Humanist Project presents a series of three classes and workshops led by artists and educators Sheila Bandyopadhyay and Michael F. Toomey. The progr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Sound Supervisor

The sound supervisor is responsible for the load-in and strike of all TheatreWorks productions, supervising sound overhire, planning the proper installation of submitted designs, managing inventory, and assisting the designer with any notes during the tech and preview process. The sound supervisor is also responsible for the design and implementation of sound for the company’s various special events and fundraisers. TheatreWorks produces a six-show mainstage season at three venues; the Mounta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Draper

The Lead Draper will oversee costume patterning, cutting and supervise construction. This role is a key leadership position for costume production and fulfilling the Designer’s vision within budget and time constraints while maintaining our high-quality standards and attention to the needs of the performers. Employment Type: Full-time, Hourly, Non-Exempt Reports to: Costume Director Start Date: January 2027. Organization Overview: Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley (Artistic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Smart Sitting: Flexible Childcare Work—$20/hr + Scheduled Raises

New to New York—or ready for work that gets you out into the city, meeting great families, and building experience quickly? Smart Sitting is hiring warm, reliable caregivers for our Corporate Backup Care team. You’ll provide care for children when their regular school or childcare plan is unavailable, working with a variety of families in neighborhoods across New York City. This is an especially great fit for people who have recently moved to the city, enjoy meeting new people, and wan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction

Miami Dade College is now accepting applications for Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction. This faculty teaches theater courses in a professionally-focused curriculum for NWSA High School and Bachelor of Fine Arts college degree programs, teaching stagecraft, stage management, designing scenery and serving as production manager and technical director for five (5) Mainstage productions, constructing scenery and supervising college and high school construct... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Voice in Training: Technique | Our Signature Vocal Conditioning Course

VOICE IN TRAINING: TECHNIQUE Your voice gets stronger when you train it consistently . VOICE IN TRAINING: TECHNIQUE is an 8-week course for singers of all levels and styles who want to build strength, confidence, consistency, and freedom. Show up. Put in the reps. Build a technique that works for YOU. In this course, you will: • Build foundational vocal skills for greater strength, flexibility & freedom • Develop a deeper understanding of your individual voice • Learn practi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Taylor Trainee Program Audition at Taylor Center for Dance Education (Paul Taylor Dance Company)

AUDITION FOR 2026-2027 TAYLOR TRAINEE PROGRAM Date: Friday, September 18th Time: 10:00 to 11:30 AM Location: 307 West 38th Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10018 (Taylor Dance West) The audition will consist of a Taylor Modern class. Director of Education, Amy Marshall, and Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director, Michael Novak, along with faculty will evaluate each dancer’s technical and artistic foundation. Train directly with Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director Michae... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Redhouse Arts Center seeks a dynamic and passionate individual to lead a progressive, community minded, arts organization. The ideal candidate will be a collaborative and creative leader, an astute and sensitive manager, and an advocate for social change through the arts. The Executive Director will have the unique opportunity to guide this growing organization into its next phase as a national model of success and destination for the performing arts and arts education. This is a high profile po... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Interns — CringeFest 2026

Production Interns — CringeFest 2026 Write Act Repertory | North Hollywood, CA Rehearsal - September, Show dates - October 2026 | Unpaid Internship Write Act Repertory is a volunteer non-profit theatre company in North Hollywood focused on developing original work and creating opportunities for writers, actors, directors, designers, and other theatre artists. We are seeking production interns for Cringe Fest 2026, for our showcase of original one-act plays at the Brickhouse Theatre dur... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager

Position Title: Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager Supervisor: Fund Administrator The SDC-League Pension and Health Funds is seeking a Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager to join our team in our NYC office. The position will report to the Fund Administrator and will be a key contributor in implementing new technologies and process improvements and in supporting plan participants in understanding and receiving their pension and health benefits. Projects inclu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager

Join Red Clay Dance Company Red Clay Dance Company seeks a highly organized, collaborative, and mission-driven Program Manager to help bring our programs to life. As Chicago's premier Afro-contemporary dance company, Red Clay Dance Company creates, performs, and teaches dances of the African Diaspora while advancing our mission to awaken Artivism through artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. As we enter our 18th season, we are investing in our organizational capacity to supp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director)

Miami Dade College is now accepting applications for Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director) This faculty teaches musical theatre courses in a professionally focused curriculum for NWSA High School magnet and Bachelor of Fine Arts conservatory college degree programs. Additionally, this faculty member serves as the music director and conductor for two mainstage musical productions each academic year. What you will be doing: •Teaches courses in music theory, vocal ensemble, musica... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Boutique Off-Broadway Production

STARTING NOW. Looking For: Set, Lighting, Sound, Props Design Assistants Props Director Lighting Programmer QLab Programmer Stipend-based total for Preproduction, Rehearsals, Tech, Previews & First Official Opening Weekend $1750-2000 DOE Tech Begins Oct.19th Opening Weekend is Oct. 28th- Nov. 1st SUBJECT LINE - [Your Name] [Position Applying For] Send Cover Letter, Resume, and Link to Portfolio (if applicable)... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Join Red Clay Dance Company Red Clay Dance Company seeks a highly organized, collaborative, and mission-driven Program Manager to help bring our programs to life. As Chicago's premier Afro-contemporary dance company, Red Clay Dance Company creates, performs, and teaches dances of the African Diaspora while advancing our mission to awaken Artivism through artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. As we enter our 18th season, we are investing in our organizational capacity to supp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Etchings - A New Play - Workshop & Staged Reading

Casting three Houston-area actors for a two-day developmental workshop and staged reading of Etchings, a new two-person drama. I am the playwright. SARA: Female, playing age 34 ADAM: Male, playing age 42 STAGE DIRECTIONS: Any gender/age Age range is flexible. Auditions: Virtual via Zoom - scheduling now Workshop/Reading: November 29–30, 2026 Location: MATCH Houston Full breakdown, availability requirements and audition scheduling: https://www.etchingsplay.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Facilities Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Visitor Experience Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

NextStop Theatre Company, in Herndon, Virginia, is seeking an outgoing, enthusiastic, and motivated individual to serve as Audience Services Manager. The Audience Services Manager will field, triage, and respond to patron questions or concerns and oversee the box office ticket sales operations, database management, audience development initiatives, theatre space rental programs and other customer service processes. The areas of responsibility include front-facing customer engagement and internal... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead House Manager

NextStop Theatre Company, in Herndon, Virginia, is seeking an outgoing, enthusiastic, and motivated individual to serve as Lead House Manager. The Lead House Manager is responsible for welcoming guests, making sure the theatre is set out properly, managing onsite ticket and concessions sales, leading the house management team, ensuring the smooth front of house operations during a performance (lobby and theater seating area), and the safety and well-being of the patrons, cast and crew during a p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associate

Ford’s Theatre Society, a location steeped in culture, history, and the performing arts is hiring part-time Ticket Services Associates to join its box office team. The Ticket Services Associates work as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford's Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all staff and patrons as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Associate ensures all patrons are properly ticketed to enter the site as well as make... (more)

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