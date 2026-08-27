SIX THE MUSICAL Will Close On Broadway This Winter

After more than five years of turning the stories of Henry VIII's wives into a Broadway pop phenomenon, Six is preparing to take its final bow.

The Tony Award-winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play its final Broadway performance at the Lena Horne Theatre on January 3, 2027. At the time of its closing, Six will have played 2,178 performances.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six began previews September 17, 2021 and officially opened October 3, becoming the first new musical to open on Broadway following the COVID shutdown. Read the reviews.

Heading into its sixth year, Six is the longest-running production in the history of the Lena Horne Theatre, the 40th longest-running show in Broadway history and the seventh longest-running Broadway production to have originated in the UK.

The musical reimagines the Six wives of Henry VIII as pop stars, giving each Queen the microphone to tell her side of the story in a concert-style competition.

Six won two 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Marlow and Moss, and has received 35 international awards.

Current Broadway Cast

The Broadway company currently stars Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr.

Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani and Aiyana Smash serve as alternates.

Paris and Atkinson can also be seen in Six The Musical Live!, the live capture featuring the original West End Queens, which was released in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters on August 14.

Creative Team

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The creative team includes scenic designer Emma Bailey, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling and sound designer Paul Gatehouse.

The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA.

The Broadway production is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

Six Around the World

The closing of the Broadway production will not mark the end of Six in the United States. The National Tour continues October 25 in Baltimore before visiting additional cities across the country.

Internationally, Six continues to play London's West End and tour throughout the UK and Australia. The musical has previously been seen in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Las Vegas, Manila, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto.

A 12-week tour of China is also planned for later this year, while a new Spanish-language production will open in Madrid in September.

Six Cast Recordings

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, recorded during the musical's Broadway opening performance, became the first Original Broadway Cast Recording recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album chart and earned a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Together, Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and the Platinum-certified UK studio cast recording have accumulated more than 5.5 billion listens.

Tickets for the remaining Broadway performances are on sale through SIX on Broadway.

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