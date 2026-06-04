BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/4/2026; Jobs In Communications, Engagement and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/4/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

The Artistic Director is responsible for conceiving, developing and implementing the artistic vision of the Aloha Theatre. Areas of responsibility and duties are outlined below, and reflect the general qualifications, duties and responsibilities necessary to identify the job. They are not intended to set forth all of the specific requirements of the job: additional duties may be assigned. (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Smith Stage Carpenter

Job Title: Stage Carpenter- Smith, Reports to: Technical Director, FLSA Status: Exempt, Compensation Rate: $17.68/hour, Benefits: Company Recognized Holidays that fall within contract, Barter Partnership Programs & Discounts. Barter Theatre seeks a (stage carp) to be a part of the b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Heaven Under Siege musical

Go & Shepherd Productions / NextGen Creatives is seeking creative and production team members for our upcoming children’s musical, Heaven Under Siege, a faith-inspired stage production based on the children’s book Heaven’s Advent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House manager

The House Manager is responsible for supervising Goodman Theatre’s Front of House ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Carpenter

The House Carpenter is an integral member ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Now Hiring: Part-Time NYC Nannies!

Now Hiring: Part-Time NYC Nannies! Smart Sitting is searching for professional caregivers to join our network for flexible part-time positions across New York City. (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Production manager needed for a touring production. Play rehearses in July. Tours from 7/31 to 9/6.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving & Events Manager

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Ragazzi Boys Chorus is a premier, GRAMMY award winning, choral organization dedicated to transforming the lives of boys through the power of music, educational discipline, and performance excellence. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ragazzi serves over 230 young singers between the ages of five and 18 each year through a comprehensive training program that emphasizes vocal technique, music literacy, and personal ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presidio Theatre seeks Executive Director

Presidio Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center and cultural destination dedicated to presenting high-quality live performances and fostering vibrant artistic experiences for the San Francisco Bay Area. Located within the Presidio of San Francisco, a National Historic Landmark and one of the most visited sites in the National Park Service, the Presidio Theatre serves as a dynamic venue for music, t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director, Cathedral Production - The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Over one hundred years ago, the trustees of the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine conceived its mission to be a house of prayer for all people, an instrument of church unity, and a center of intellectual light and leading in the spirit of Jesus Christ. Today, as the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and the seat of its bishop, the C... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays across a wide range of materials and specifications. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple projects moving simultaneously under tight lead times. We are seeking an experienced Master Carpenter to lead scenic fabrication projects from shop drawings through final assembly. The ideal candi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Theater Teacher

Running a large, fast-growing, and high-performing network of public charter schools takes a village - families, children, teachers, staff and faculty, advocates, and supporters alike. We are growing fast in New York and expanding to Florida, and we would love to welcome you to our community! We work tirelessly every day to ensure children have access to a fun, rigorous, whole-child education regardless of zip code or economic status. When you join... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Artistic Director

Artistree, a nonprofit community arts center located in South Pomfret, VT, is looking for a Theatre Artistic Director for the Grange Theatre. The Theatre Artistic Director position will work in collaboration with the Theatre Educator, Programming Director, and Artistree programming staff to ensure that the Artistree Theatre program realizes its objectives: a full year-round calendar; a diverse array of educational programming; artistic excellence; community collaborations; audience engagement... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education

The Contemporary American Theater Festival seeks a kind and creative Director of Education. Beginning as part-time with the potential to move quickly to full-time, the Director of Education will manage CATF’s summer programming including the high school program Hostel YOUTH!, and the festival talktheater events – the humanities series. The Director of Education will also serve as the staff leader for the summer intern company. In the off-season the Director will ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Engagement Producer

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Education and Engagement Producer. This role is responsible for curating, creating, and producing Steppenwolf’s Field Trip Series, and Production Study Guides, providing Chicagoland teens access to Steppenwolf productions and resources. Production of this series include... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Coordinator

The Communications Coordinator supports the day-to-day execution and operations of Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF)’s communications efforts across email, website, digital platforms, print materials, and internal systems. Reporting to the Director of Communications, this role helps keep departmental priorities organized, on ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Annie - Vocal Director

Teaches music to the cast, runs vocal rehearsals, and works closely with the orchestra conductor to ensure a polished musical performance.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor

The Wardrobe/Wig supervisor supports the Costume Department and manages all aspects of wardrobe for Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s MainStage productions and special events. This position is responsible for training, scheduling, supervising and coordinating the wardrobe crew for MJT Productions, as well as running shows, maintaining wigs, and stitching in the shop when not in production. This role works as part of a team primarily at Maltz Jupiter Theatre but will also occasionally work w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of Sweeney Todd*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2026 production of Sweeney Todd*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working closely... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Designers for "Where Dead Women Go to Dance"

Theatre Prometheus seeks to hire several creative and design roles for their Fall 2026 production of Where Dead Women Go to Dance, a world premiere by Stephen Spotswood and directed by Lauren Patton Villegas. All positions are paid equally. The stipend for each position is $500. Ideal candidates will be organized, detail oriented, collaborative, and deadline conscious. Summary: When Kim uses one of her grand... (more)