BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/14/2026; Jobs In HR, Education & More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/14/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief People Officer - Jacob’s Pillow via TOC Arts Partners

Chief People Officer

Position Profile

About the Opportunity

Jacob's Pillow has spent more than 90 years building one of the world's most distinctive and beloved performing arts institutions, a place where the art form of dance is presented, studied, celebrated, and preserved. Under Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge's leadership since 2016, the organization has grown significantly. The year-round staff has grown from 36 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actor / Casting Call: PERSEUS (Title Role)

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Production: Perseus: The Prophecy

Company: Educational Arts Team (Non-Profit)

Director: Joseph Rosario

Executive Director: Roxy Arrojo

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The Educational Arts Team is a Jersey City non-profit dedicated to empowering youth through creative arts and social-emotional learning. Ed Arts is a community staple known for its high-impact summer camps and school-based arts programming. more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Benefit Services Representative Position - Multiemployer Benefit Funds

The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking a Benefit Services Representative to join our Benefit Services team. The successful candidate will report to the Benefit Services Manager/Assistant Manager and assume responsibilities in supporting the plan participants with their health and retirement benefits. In addition, the successful candidate will also interact collaboratively with the other department staff represe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING

STATUS: Quarter Time

REPORTS TO: Producing Director, Nathan Winkelstein

SALARY: $20,000 - 25,000 annually, paid bi-weekly



Red Bull Theater seeks a skilled administrator and exceptional communicator – someone

who is passionate about both education and training – to join our team. Entering the

company at a time of growth, this position will have an exciting opportunity to support and h... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Tank Pridefest: Hey Mom, I Got Engaged

Hey Mom, I Got Engaged is a one-act play that explores unconditional love, facing your fears, and healing from trauma. A week after Maya accepts Tricia’s engagement proposal to her, Maya rescinds the proposal because she can’t face how her traditional Asian mother will react to it. On a park bench under the setting sun, Tricia, Maya, and Maya’s mother face the truths that they have been avoiding so that they can finally begin to heal together.

This p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Studio Production Supervisor

THE ORGANIZATION:

New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward.

We b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer - Seattle Rep via TOC Arts Partners

Chief Marketing Officer

Position Profile

About the Opportunity

Seattle Rep—one of the nation’s leading regional theaters—is experiencing a dynamic new chapter. With a strong artistic foundation, a reputation for and commitment to innovation, and a renewed sense of organizational and artistic momentum, Seattle Rep is poised to deepen its community impact and connection and excite audiences with an ever expansive artisti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Technician

POSITION: Stage Technician

DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations

REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Seasonal; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: New Nashville Musical - Last Call

WILL DOAKES - Late 30s, outlaw country singer/guitarist and real life criminal. Thrill-seeking, fatalistic, darkly charming, loyal but self-destructive.

Leah Jo Barton – Mid-30’s, girlfriend of Will. She is Will’s co-singer and confidante in life who harbors an addiction.

Kelly Ray – Late 30’s, FBI agent. No nonsense. She is cool, calculating and patient but is a fierce upholder of justice and comes from a family.

Bryan Gaines &... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Plus-Size Technical Theater Staff!

Seeking production staff for the July 2026 production of Body Negative by Sarah Galante. Taking submissions for Costume Designer, Prop Master, Lighting & Sound Designer, Stage Manager, Assistant Stage Manager. Submission deadline May 15th. Rehearsals begin June 20. Tech week will be July 6-12. Performances July 10, 11, 12. Manhattan, NYC. Positions will be provided a small stipend. Costume Designer will be provided a sourcing budget.

A local weight loss support group gathers every S... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Role in Broadway Marketing: Senior Client Finance Coordinator

Description

Situation Group, a global collective of digital-first advertising agencies and an award-winning nonprofit, seeks a Senior Client Finance Coordinator to act as the central hub of financial expertise and the primary source of truth for their assigned client portfolio.

What You’ll Do

You are responsible for managing the full financial lifecycle of assigned client accounts—moving beyond simple invoice processing to ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 15-August 4)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 2026 Season (June 15 – August 4, 2026). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas.

We are seeking applicants with skills in many areas - not just theater - so those without performing arts experience are also encouraged to apply... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Accompanist / Music Director for Overnight Theatre Camp (July 12-August 2)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater camp for ages 7-18 located at Carthage College in Kenosha, is seeking one staff-level Accompanist or combined Accompanist/Vocal Music Director to join our team for our Summer 2026. We are seeking someone available for our Second Camp Session: July 12-August 2, 2026. This is a staff-level position that pays ~$400-$600 per week (based on experience / job responsibilities), plus full room and board on a college campus (including a p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Partnerships

JOB TITLE: Manager of Corporate Partnerships

REPORTS TO: Deputy Director of Development

FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt

COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually

LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible)

POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Corporate Partnerships ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Education and Engagement Intern

JOB TITLE: Education and Engagement Intern

REPORTS TO: Clifford Director of Education and Engagement

FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt

INTERNSHIP DATES: 6 weeks, Summer 2026 (June-August, exact dates flexible)

COMPENSATION RATE: $16.60/hour

LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601

PO... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ayahuasca Retreat: What No One Really Understands Until They Experience It

There are experiences in life that can’t be explained beforehand.

You can read about them, watch videos, listen to other people’s stories—but until you go through them yourself, they remain distant, almost abstract. An ayahuasca retreat is one of those experiences.

Before arriving in the Amazon, most people carry expectations. Some are searching for healing. Others are curious. Many hope for clarity, answers, or a sense of direction. But what they rarely realize is that the experi... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2026 GALLIM Summer Intensive

GALLIM 2026 Summer Intensive

June 22–26 & June 28–July 2

@ New York Center for Creativity & Dance

287 E. 10th St, New York, NY

Working in an environment that mirrors the company’s creative process and professional culture, dancers are invited to expand their range, challenge habits, and uncover new possibilities in how they move, think, and collaborate.

Grounded in Andrea Miller’s methodology, a guid... (more)

Internships - Creative: Creative Animator for Theatre Productions And Digital Storytelling

About the Role

We are seeking a talented and creative Animator to support theatre productions, live performances, and entertainment campaigns through compelling visual storytelling. This role focuses on creating engaging digital content that enhances audience experience—from show promotions and trailers to branded visual assets for online platforms.

Key Responsibilities