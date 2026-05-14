BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/14/2026; Jobs In HR, Education & More
Looking for a theater job? From backstage to the box office, we've got you covered!
Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/14/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.
Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.
Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.
Featured Listings This Week
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|COMPANY
|Full Time Jobs - Administrative
|Fulltime- Visiting Assistant Professor /Visiting Instructor
|Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster
|Full Time Jobs - Crew
|SOUND DEPT. SUPERVISOR
|Syracuse Stage
SYRACUSE
New Listings This Week
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief People Officer - Jacob’s Pillow via TOC Arts Partners
Chief People Officer
Position Profile
About the Opportunity
Jacob's Pillow has spent more than 90 years building one of the world's most distinctive and beloved performing arts institutions, a place where the art form of dance is presented, studied, celebrated, and preserved. Under Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge's leadership since 2016, the organization has grown significantly. The year-round staff has grown from 36 ... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actor / Casting Call: PERSEUS (Title Role)
PRODUCTION DETAILS
Production: Perseus: The Prophecy
Company: Educational Arts Team (Non-Profit)
Director: Joseph Rosario
Executive Director: Roxy Arrojo
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The Educational Arts Team is a Jersey City non-profit dedicated to empowering youth through creative arts and social-emotional learning. Ed Arts is a community staple known for its high-impact summer camps and school-based arts programming. more)
Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Benefit Services Representative Position - Multiemployer Benefit Funds
The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking a Benefit Services Representative to join our Benefit Services team. The successful candidate will report to the Benefit Services Manager/Assistant Manager and assume responsibilities in supporting the plan participants with their health and retirement benefits. In addition, the successful candidate will also interact collaboratively with the other department staff represe... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING
STATUS: Quarter Time
REPORTS TO: Producing Director, Nathan Winkelstein
SALARY: $20,000 - 25,000 annually, paid bi-weekly
Red Bull Theater seeks a skilled administrator and exceptional communicator – someone
who is passionate about both education and training – to join our team. Entering the
company at a time of growth, this position will have an exciting opportunity to support and h... (more)
Temp Jobs - Creative: The Tank Pridefest: Hey Mom, I Got Engaged
Hey Mom, I Got Engaged is a one-act play that explores unconditional love, facing your fears, and healing from trauma. A week after Maya accepts Tricia’s engagement proposal to her, Maya rescinds the proposal because she can’t face how her traditional Asian mother will react to it. On a park bench under the setting sun, Tricia, Maya, and Maya’s mother face the truths that they have been avoiding so that they can finally begin to heal together.
This p... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Crew: Studio Production Supervisor
THE ORGANIZATION:
New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward.
We b... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer - Seattle Rep via TOC Arts Partners
Chief Marketing Officer
Position Profile
About the Opportunity
Seattle Rep—one of the nation’s leading regional theaters—is experiencing a dynamic new chapter. With a strong artistic foundation, a reputation for and commitment to innovation, and a renewed sense of organizational and artistic momentum, Seattle Rep is poised to deepen its community impact and connection and excite audiences with an ever expansive artisti... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Technician
POSITION: Stage Technician
DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations
REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director
CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Seasonal; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)
COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Creative: New Nashville Musical - Last Call
WILL DOAKES - Late 30s, outlaw country singer/guitarist and real life criminal. Thrill-seeking, fatalistic, darkly charming, loyal but self-destructive.
Leah Jo Barton – Mid-30’s, girlfriend of Will. She is Will’s co-singer and confidante in life who harbors an addiction.
Kelly Ray – Late 30’s, FBI agent. No nonsense. She is cool, calculating and patient but is a fierce upholder of justice and comes from a family.
Bryan Gaines &... (more)
Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Plus-Size Technical Theater Staff!
Seeking production staff for the July 2026 production of Body Negative by Sarah Galante. Taking submissions for Costume Designer, Prop Master, Lighting & Sound Designer, Stage Manager, Assistant Stage Manager. Submission deadline May 15th. Rehearsals begin June 20. Tech week will be July 6-12. Performances July 10, 11, 12. Manhattan, NYC. Positions will be provided a small stipend. Costume Designer will be provided a sourcing budget.
A local weight loss support group gathers every S... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Role in Broadway Marketing: Senior Client Finance Coordinator
Description
Situation Group, a global collective of digital-first advertising agencies and an award-winning nonprofit, seeks a Senior Client Finance Coordinator to act as the central hub of financial expertise and the primary source of truth for their assigned client portfolio.
What You’ll Do
You are responsible for managing the full financial lifecycle of assigned client accounts—moving beyond simple invoice processing to ... (more)
Temp Jobs - Crew: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 15-August 4)
Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 2026 Season (June 15 – August 4, 2026). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas.
We are seeking applicants with skills in many areas - not just theater - so those without performing arts experience are also encouraged to apply... (more)
Temp Jobs - Creative: Accompanist / Music Director for Overnight Theatre Camp (July 12-August 2)
Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater camp for ages 7-18 located at Carthage College in Kenosha, is seeking one staff-level Accompanist or combined Accompanist/Vocal Music Director to join our team for our Summer 2026. We are seeking someone available for our Second Camp Session: July 12-August 2, 2026. This is a staff-level position that pays ~$400-$600 per week (based on experience / job responsibilities), plus full room and board on a college campus (including a p... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Partnerships
JOB TITLE: Manager of Corporate Partnerships
REPORTS TO: Deputy Director of Development
FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt
COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually
LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible)
POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Corporate Partnerships ... (more)
Internships - Creative: Education and Engagement Intern
JOB TITLE: Education and Engagement Intern
REPORTS TO: Clifford Director of Education and Engagement
FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt
INTERNSHIP DATES: 6 weeks, Summer 2026 (June-August, exact dates flexible)
COMPENSATION RATE: $16.60/hour
LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601
PO... (more)
Classes / Instruction: Ayahuasca Retreat: What No One Really Understands Until They Experience It
There are experiences in life that can’t be explained beforehand.
You can read about them, watch videos, listen to other people’s stories—but until you go through them yourself, they remain distant, almost abstract. An ayahuasca retreat is one of those experiences.
Before arriving in the Amazon, most people carry expectations. Some are searching for healing. Others are curious. Many hope for clarity, answers, or a sense of direction. But what they rarely realize is that the experi... (more)
Internships - Creative: 2026 GALLIM Summer Intensive
GALLIM 2026 Summer Intensive
June 22–26 & June 28–July 2
@ New York Center for Creativity & Dance
287 E. 10th St, New York, NY
Working in an environment that mirrors the company’s creative process and professional culture, dancers are invited to expand their range, challenge habits, and uncover new possibilities in how they move, think, and collaborate.
Grounded in Andrea Miller’s methodology, a guid... (more)
Internships - Creative: Creative Animator for Theatre Productions And Digital Storytelling
About the Role
We are seeking a talented and creative Animator to support theatre productions, live performances, and entertainment campaigns through compelling visual storytelling. This role focuses on creating engaging digital content that enhances audience experience—from show promotions and trailers to branded visual assets for online platforms.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop high-quality 2D/3D animations, motion graphics, and promoti... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Theater Camp Counselor
Ghostlight Theater Camp is a sleepaway theater camp for ages 9-17. At Ghostlight Theater Camp, our core values are joy, creativity, gratitude, and community. We offer high-caliber theater training, design, and performance opportunities in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York. With a summer at Ghostlight Theater Camp, you can be more than just part of a show; you can become part of a lifetime community of friends. We strive to give our counselors a fulfilling, exciting summer of supporting ... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT & ADVANCEMENT MANAGER
AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT & ADVANCEMENT MANAGER
POSTING DATE: May 1, 2026
STATUS: Full-Time, Permanent, Exempt.
REPORTS TO: Producing Artistic Director, Jesse Berger
SALARY: $70,000 - $80,000 annually, paid bi-weekly
Red Bull Theater seeks a personable, enthusiastic, and skilled relationship builder to
warmly and intentionally connect with our community across the full spectrum of their
touch points with us – from first impressions, to event attendance,... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician
POSITION: Electrician
DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations
REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director
CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Seasonal; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)
COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; emp... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: OPEN CALL: Searching for NYC Nanny
Smart Sitting is looking for NYC nannies, babysitters, and caregivers from all 5 boroughs! We have changed the nanny game in NYC by creating Care Teams.
Care Teams are small, vetted, CPR certified groups of sitters matched with NYC families who need part-time, after-school, and flexible childcare (4–8 hours/day). As a part of a Care Team, you are not the only person a family is counting on. So when you book a three-week run, or a guest spot on SVU, the family is co... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: QQSLOT Explained: Gacor Trends, Smooth Access, and Modern Slot Experience
The online casino industry has grown significantly over the past decade, with slot-based platforms leading the way in popularity. Among these, QQSLOT has gained attention for offering a mix of modern slot gameplay, easy accessibility, and features often associated with “gacor” performance—an industry term players use to describe games that feel active and engaging.
This article takes a detailed look at QQSLOT f... (more)
Temp Jobs - Creative: Pennsylvania Players Fall 2026 Musical
The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its fall musical production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Mamma Mia! By Catherine Johnson and one other well-known musical of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Please note that ... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Fulltime- Visiting Assistant Professor /Visiting Instructor
Franklin & Marshall College invites applications for a visiting position in theatre in the Department of Theatre and Dance beginning August 1. The rank will be Visiting Assistant Professor or Visiting Instructor, depending on qualifications. Appointment is for nine months per year (August - May). This position is not eligible for employment visa sponsorship.
Requirments
- Applicants should possess or be close to completing a doctorate (or terminal deg... (more)
Videos