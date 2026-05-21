BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/21/2026; Jobs In Administration, Marketing, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/21/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of Sweeney Todd*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2026 production of Sweeney Todd*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working closely... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Designers for "Where Dead Women Go to Dance"

Theatre Prometheus seeks to hire several creative and design roles for their Fall 2026 production of Where Dead Women Go to Dance, a world premiere by Stephen Spotswood and directed by Lauren Patton Villegas. All positions are paid equally. The stipend for each position is $500. Ideal candidates will be organized, detail oriented, collaborative, and deadline conscious. (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Placer Repertory Theater AUDITIONS

Seeking actors, directors, writers, designers/technicians for MAIN SEASON 2026-2027. Joyful regional theater company seeks creative, talented, positive energy performers as well as directors, writers, designers & technicians for main season 2026-2027. Our main season offerings consist of new works as well as adaptations of classic literature. Job opportunities include main season shows, performing arts ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Atlantic Center for the Arts Executive Director

The Executive Director will serve as the primary strategic and operational leader of Atlantic Center for the Arts (ACA), guiding the organization’s administrative, financial, and programmatic functions in close partnership with the Board of Trustees. The Executive Director will provide visionary and integrated leadership across all aspects of the organization, overseeing a $2.5 million annual budget while advancing ACA’s mission through thou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Ocala Civic Theatre, a professionally produced, community-driven theatre and one of the largest theatres in Florida, seeks a Technical Director to oversee all technical aspects of its production season, educational programming, rentals, and special events in a 352-seat proscenium theatre with full fly house/system.(more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a passionate and mission‑driven Managing Director to lead the organization through its recently-announced 26/27 season and into a bright future. This is a time of rapid growth and change for Virginia Rep, with all the benefits and challenges connected thereto. The next Managing Director will have the opportunity to steward this storied institution while strengthening organizational health, community impact, and long‑term sustainability.more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Equity stage manager for single performance experimental neuro-responsive theater - NYC rehearsal, 1 DC performance

Please submit your resume and cover letter for consideration to AuContraireFilm@gmail.com. Equity’s contracts prohibit discrimination. Equity is committed to diversity and encourages all its employ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: IMMEDIATE Openings for MAKEUP & VIDEO Camp Counselors

Stagedoor Manor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp in NY listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE celebrating our 50th Anniversary we have has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Camp Counselors (who are also MAKEUP ARTISTS or more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Immediate Opening for CARPENTERs

Stagedoor Manor, a Performing Arts Camp for ages 10 -18, in NY’s Catskill Mountains, has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for carpenters for our 2026 Season. Our program is for youth interested in exposure to the theatre in an immersive Summer Stock style setting…we hire professionals to create the worlds of their shows for them. &... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DIRECTORS need for Stagedoor Manor

Stagedoor Manor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp in NY listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE. We provide an immersive 3-week summer stock style experience for the approximately 280 campers (ages 10 to 18) and over 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home. Over the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTOR Opening(s)

Stagedoor Manor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp in NY listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE. We provide an immersive 3-week summer stock style experience for the approximately 280 campers (ages 10 to 18) and over 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Administrator

As a member of the Artistic Administration Team (AMCOM), the Artistic Administrator will assist with daily and project-based activities that su... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: MainStage Supervisor/Carpenter

The Mainstage Supervisor/Carpenter position at Maltz Jupiter Theatre is responsible for training, supervising and coordinating the deck crew for MJT Productions, as well as operating scenic systems and maintaining scenery during the run of each production. The Mainstage Supervisor is also responsible for daily safety checks and assuring safety protocols are implemented. When not in production, this position serves as a carpenter at our Production Center, constructing, installing, repairing, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief People Officer - Jacob’s Pillow via TOC Arts Partners

Jacob's Pillow has spent more than 90 years building one of the world's most distinctive and beloved performing arts institutions, a place where the art form of dance is presented, studied, celebrated, and preserved. Under Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge's leadership since 2016, the organization has grown significantly. The year-round staff has grown from 36 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Benefit Services Representative Position - Multiemployer Benefit Funds

The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking a Benefit Services Representative to join our Benefit Services team. The successful candidate will report to the Benefit Services Manager/Assistant Manager and assume responsibilities in supporting the plan participants with their health and retirement benefits. In addition, the successful candidate will also interact collaboratively with the other department staff represe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Red Bull Theater seeks a skilled administrator and exceptional communicator – someone who is passionate about both education and training – to join our team. Entering the company at a time of growth, this position will have an exciting opportunity to support and h... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Studio Production Supervisor

New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward.

We b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer - Seattle Rep via TOC Arts Partners

Seattle Rep—one of the nation’s leading regional theaters—is experiencing a dynamic new chapter. With a strong artistic foundation, a reputation for and commitment to innovation, and a renewed sense of organizational and artistic momentum, Seattle Rep is poised to deepen its community impact and connection and excite audiences with an ever expansive artisti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Technician

Full-time; Seasonal; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime). COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts... (more)