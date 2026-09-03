Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2026- HADESTOWN Welcomes New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Let's dive into yesterday's top stories! Jeremy Jordan is doing Bobby Darin his way in JUST IN TIME, sharing behind-the-scenes insights about stepping into the high-energy role. Meanwhile, the Broadway community celebrated as new cast members took their first bows in HADESTOWN, and the full cast was revealed for IN THE HEIGHTS at New York City Center. We also got a first look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON musical ahead of its Public Theatre premiere, and Rita Moreno visited the cast of TITANIQUE on Broadway. All this and more in today's edition!
|The Front Page
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Video: Jeremy Jordan Is Doing Bobby Darin His Way in JUST IN TIME
Jeremy Jordan is having a ball as Bobby Darin in Just in Time—but stepping into the high-energy Broadway musical has challenged the Tony nominee in ways he didn’t necessarily expect. Watch this video as Jeremy as he chats more about stepping into Bobby Darin’s shoes, his favorite moments in Just in Time, working with the show’s cast and big band, and more.
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Photos: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, and More Take First Bows in HADESTOWN
Hadestown welcomed new stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko on Tuesday, September 1. Get a first look at the new cast members taking their first bows in the photos here.
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IN THE HEIGHTS Reveals Full Cast at New York City Center
The full cast has been announced for the gala presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony Award winning musical In the Heights at New York City Center. Learn more about the cast here!
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Musical Ahead of Public Theatre Premiere
by Michael Major
Ahead of its highly-anticipated North American premiere this fall at The Public Theater, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has now been extended. Watch a trailer video of the cast in South Street Seaport.. (more...)
|Video: Inside Rehearsals for OKLAHOMA! at Mill Mountain Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Mill Mountain Theatre has released rehearsal footage of OKLAHOMA!, a bold new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's landmark musical, directed and choreographed by Héctor Flores Jr., running September 15 through October 4, 2026.. (more...)
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Video: Watch Rita Moreno Visit TITANIQUE on Broadway
Video: HADESTOWN Welcomes Norbert Leo Butz, Jasmin Savoy Brown & More
Video: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Discuss Reuniting For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
by Stephi Wild
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell discussed their Broadway-bound, modernized take on MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and the friendship that began at a drama school audition years ago. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: INK Film Adaptation Releases Teaser Trailer
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been announced for Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, with all new rehearsal photos also being released. Learn more about the tour here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
All 41 Broadway theatre marquees will dim simultaneously to honor Tim Curry, Clive Davis, Dolly Parton, Glen Hansard, Harold Wheeler and others as part of a quarterly industry tradition.. (more...)
Submissions Open For The Sound Bites Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Now New York is accepting submissions for its 14th annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals, with 10 finalists to be selected for a presentation next spring.. (more...)
Shakespeare & Company to Offer Fall Actor Training Workshops Nationwide
by Stephi Wild
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will present weekend intensives in Lenox, San Jose, and New York, focusing on voice, movement, and monologue work for actors of all levels.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Directed and adapted by Benedict Andrews, this new play is based on both Sophocles' story of Electra from Greek mythology and Ingmar Bergman's celebrated 1966 film Persona – exemplifying The National Theatre's commitment to re-examining classic stories in new forms. Creating a charged dialogue that spans over 2000 years between the ancient and the modern, this ambitious new production will interrogate the inner life of an actress and query how grief can make us strangers to ourselves. What did the critics think?. (more...)
Review: YOU & IT, King's Head Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
What should have been a provocative journey into the ethics of AI becomes a shallow rumination on selfishness. As the work has been translated from Korean, we could suggest a margin for error when it comes to semantics and musicality. This, however, doesn’t excuse the shortfalls of the material. The production looks and sounds good–Bob Sterrett and Lu Herbert design a cosy set and the cast is fabulous–but that’s not enough.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke will tour UK theatres this December with his show ANTON AT CHRISTMAS, bringing the seasonal production to venues nationwide.. (more...)
Ithaca College Clarifies That AI Major Had No Involvement in Theatre Administration Program Change
by Michael Major
Ithaca College has cut its Theatre Administration program for future students, after recently introducing a new artificial intelligence program for new students.. (more...)
Two Stars of City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Are Also Part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's WARRIORS
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated the In The Heights casting announcement with two of its stars in the Warriors rehearsal room. The Tony winner shared that it's a 'bit of a day' as he celebrates with Matte Martinez and Jaci Calderon.. (more...)
DANCING WITH THE STARS Pro Jenna Johnson Is 'Manifesting' Joining CHICAGO on Broadway
by Michael Major
Another Dancing With the Stars cast member ready to join Chicago on Broadway! Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who has won the competition series twice, is throwing her hat in the ring to play Roxie Hart.. (more...)
SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaptation Will Come to Cinemas in October
by Stephi Wild
The live stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away will screen in US cinemas this October as part of Ghibli Fest. Learn more about the show here.. (more...)
Kayla Ryan Walsh Joins MAMMA MIA! North American Tour Cast; Rob Hancock to Play 'Harry Bright'
by Stephi Wild
Kayla Ryan Walsh joins the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! as Rosie, while Rob Hancock moves from ensemble to Harry Bright, alongside returning principal cast members Jessica Crouch and Juliette M. Ojeda.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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