Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2026- HADESTOWN Welcomes New Stars and More

Video: Watch Rita Moreno Visit TITANIQUE on Broadway

by Michael Major

Rita Moreno boarded the ship of dreams recently, visiting TITANIQUE on Broadway. Watch a video of the EGOT winner visit the company backstage at the St. James Theatre, where jokingly called the cast 'filthy people.'. (more...)

Video: HADESTOWN Welcomes Norbert Leo Butz, Jasmin Savoy Brown & More

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Hadestown's new stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko taking their first bows in the Broadway production.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild