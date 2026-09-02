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Video: Broadway's Belles Perform 'Beauty & the Beast' For Susan Egan at D23

Kyra Belle Johnson, Ashley Brown, Anneliese van der Pol and Ann Sanders take part in the tribute.

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Actresses who have portrayed 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast gathered to honor the musical's original Broadway star, Susan Egan. The video was filmed as Egan was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 fan celebration.

Kyra Belle Johnson, Ashley Brown, Anneliese Van Der Pol, and Ann Sanders – each of whom has taken on the role in various productions of the musical – performed the song for Egan at the celebration ceremony.

Egan was aming 11 new Disney Legends that were honored during a star-studded ceremony in August, also including Lin-Manuel MirandaAnne Hathaway, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Watch more performances from the ceremony – featuring Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, Auliʻi Cravalho, and more – here.

Brown, van der Pol, and Sanders each followed Egan in performing the role of 'Belle' on Broadway. Johnson currently plays the role in the new North American tour of the Disney classic.

Buy Tickets to Beauty and the Beast

More on this show: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Is Coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre · 5/26/2026


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