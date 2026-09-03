Natasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway

Chicago will welcome back Tony and Grammy winner NaTasha Yvette Williams in the role of 'Matron Mama Morton' and Red Concepción in the role of 'Amos Hart.' Both performers will return to the cell block beginning Monday, September 7 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Biographies

NaTasha Yvette Williams (Matron 'Mama' Morton) is aGrammy winner/Tony-winning actress for Some Like It Hot (Sweet Sue), Wicked, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), Waitress (Becky), A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha Joplinaire), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Marian), The Color Purple (Sofia). Selected TV/film credits: 'Run the World,' 'Partner Track,' 'Harlem,' 'FBI,' 'New Amsterdam,' 'The Good Fight' and 'The Godfather of Harlem.' Proud Black Thetare United and Actors Equity member.

RED CONCEPCIÓN (Amos Hart) is thrilled to be back in the Cell Block! Broadway: Chicago (Amos Hart), Off-Broadway: Sumo (Fumio, The Public Theater) Touring, International/Regional: LES MISERABLES Arena Spectacular World Tour (Thénardier) Miss Saigon (The Engineer; US National, UK and Ireland Tours), LES MISERABLES (Thénardier, The Muny) TV: Law and Order, The Beauty, The Chair Company. Before moving westward, Red's body of work spanned over ten years in his home country, the Philippines: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Adam/Felicia; Manila and Singapore), Equus (Alan Strang), Cinderella (Lionel) The Normal Heart (Tommy), Annie (Rooster) and more.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Ivy as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Eddie Cooper as Amos Hart and J. Workmanas Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by DEFINE/Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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