BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/28/2026; Jobs In Education, Vocal Direction & More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/28/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Artistic Director

Artistree, a nonprofit community arts center located in South Pomfret, VT, is looking for a Theatre Artistic Director for the Grange Theatre. The Theatre Artistic Director position will work in collaboration with the Theatre Educator, Programming Director, and Artistree programming staff to ensure that the Artistree Theatre program realizes its objectives: a full year-round calendar; a diverse array of educational programming; artistic excellence; community collaborations; audience engagement... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education

The Contemporary American Theater Festival seeks a kind and creative Director of Education. Beginning as part-time with the potential to move quickly to full-time, the Director of Education will manage CATF’s summer programming including the high school program Hostel YOUTH!, and the festival talktheater events – the humanities series. The Director of Education will also serve as the staff leader for the summer intern company. In the off-season the Director will ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Engagement Producer

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Education and Engagement Producer



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Education and Engagement Producer. This role is responsible for curating, creating, and producing Steppenwolf’s Field Trip Series, and Production Study Guides, providing Chicagoland teens access to Steppenwolf productions and resources. Production of this series include... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: NEW! All Exits! Submission Open for State-wide New Play Reading Series in NJ

Title of Opp: All Exits! The New Jersey Play Lab's State-Wide Play Reading Series

Deadline: June 15, 2026 (or until we receive 30 submissions per venue)

Eligibility: Playwrights residing in the following NJ counties: Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean or Burlington

Opportunity: Three plays will be chosen for one professional reading each, at either Cape May Stage, Surflight Theatre Company or River Union Stage. The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Coordinator

Job Title: Communications Coordinator

Reports To: Director of Communications

Position Summary:

The Communications Coordinator supports the day-to-day execution and operations of Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF)’s communications efforts across email, website, digital platforms, print materials, and internal systems. Reporting to the Director of Communications, this role helps keep departmental priorities organized, on ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Annie - Vocal Director

Teaches music to the cast, runs vocal rehearsals, and works closely with the orchestra conductor to ensure a polished musical performance.

Show dates:

Annie: November 13-29, 2026

Rehearsals start roughly in August

Stipend: $450

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor

The Wardrobe/Wig supervisor supports the Costume Department and manages all aspects of wardrobe for Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s MainStage productions and special events. This position is responsible for training, scheduling, supervising and coordinating the wardrobe crew for MJT Productions, as well as running shows, maintaining wigs, and stitching in the shop when not in production. This role works as part of a team primarily at Maltz Jupiter Theatre but will also occasionally work w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of Sweeney Todd*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2026 production of Sweeney Todd*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working closely... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Designers for "Where Dead Women Go to Dance"

Theatre Prometheus seeks to hire several creative and design roles for their Fall 2026 production of Where Dead Women Go to Dance, a world premiere by Stephen Spotswood and directed by Lauren Patton Villegas. All positions are paid equally. The stipend for each position is $500.

Ideal candidates will be organized, detail oriented, collaborative, and deadline conscious.

Summary: When Kim uses one of her grand... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Placer Repertory Theater AUDITIONS

Seeking actors, directors, writers, designers/technicians for MAIN SEASON 2026-2027.

FMI: https://placerrep.org/opportunities/season-2026-2027-auditions/

Joyful regional theater company seeks creative, talented, positive energy performers as well as directors, writers, designers & technicians for main season 2026-2027.

Our main season offerings consist of new works as well as adaptations of classic literature. Job opportunities include main season shows, performing arts ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Ocala Civic Theatre, a professionally produced, community-driven theatre and one of the largest theatres in Florida, seeks a Technical Director to oversee all technical aspects of its production season, educational programming, rentals, and special events in a 352-seat proscenium theatre with full fly house/system.



Responsibilities

Oversee scenic construction, installation, and strike

Supervise rigging and fly system operations and safety

Develop production schedules... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a passionate and mission‑driven Managing Director to lead the organization through its recently-announced 26/27 season and into a bright future. This is a time of rapid growth and change for Virginia Rep, with all the benefits and challenges connected thereto. The next Managing Director will have the opportunity to steward this storied institution while strengthening organizational health, community impact, and long‑term sustainability.more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Equity stage manager for single performance experimental neuro-responsive theater - NYC rehearsal, 1 DC performance

Notice: Stage Manager

BREAKDOWN:

HYPER_OBJECT

Written & Directed by Graham Sack

Rehearsal: 5/25 - 5/31 NYC, 6/1-6/2 DC

Tech: 6/3 DC

Run: 6/4 (single performance, DC)

Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026

Please submit your resume and cover letter for consideration to AuContraireFilm@gmail.com

Equity’s contracts prohibit discrimination. Equity is committed to diversity and encourages all its employ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Why Belfast Is One of Europe’s Most Underrated City Break Destinations

Belfast has transformed itself into one of the most exciting and culturally rich cities in Europe. Once known mainly for its industrial history and political past, the capital of Northern Ireland is now attracting visitors from around the world thanks to its vibrant atmosphere, world-class attractions, incredible food scene, and easy access to some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the island of Ireland.

Whether you are visiting for a weekend city break or planning a longer Norther... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Administrator

Position: Artistic Administrator

Please apply with resume, cover letter, and references to www.asolo_human_resources@asolo.org

Classification: Annual, Hourly, Non-Exempt

Salary Range: $16-$18/hour

General Summary: As a member of the Artistic Administration Team (AMCOM), the Artistic Administrator will assist with daily and project-based activities that su... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call: Where Dead Women Go To Dance

Theatre Prometheus is casting for the World Premiere production of Where Dead Women Go To Dance by Stephen Spotswood, directed by Lauren Patton Villegas. This is a paid project. All actors will receive a $500 stipend.

AUDITIONS:

Please prepare a 60-90 second contemporary monologue – comedy OR drama. Please submit your self-tape, headshot and resume via the following Google form by Friday, May 22nd: more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: MainStage Supervisor/Carpenter

The Mainstage Supervisor/Carpenter position at Maltz Jupiter Theatre is responsible for training, supervising and coordinating the deck crew for MJT Productions, as well as operating scenic systems and maintaining scenery during the run of each production. The Mainstage Supervisor is also responsible for daily safety checks and assuring safety protocols are implemented. When not in production, this position serves as a carpenter at our Production Center, constructing, installing, repairing, a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: The Grown-Ups Auditions

Odds+Ends Theatre Company is holding virtual auditions for The Grown Ups by Simon Henriques and Skylar Fox. Performances will take place at the Greenhouse Theater Center at 2257 N Lincoln Ave

*Potentially in a site-specific location for a second weekend.

Callbacks will take place by invitation only 5/31/26 at Green Shirt Studio from 12pm-2pm (call times may vary).

Compensation for principal performers will be a $75 stipend. Compensation for understudies will be a $50 st... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief People Officer - Jacob’s Pillow via TOC Arts Partners

Chief People Officer

Position Profile

About the Opportunity

Jacob's Pillow has spent more than 90 years building one of the world's most distinctive and beloved performing arts institutions, a place where the art form of dance is presented, studied, celebrated, and preserved. Under Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge's leadership since 2016, the organization has grown significantly. The year-round staff has grown from 36 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actor / Casting Call: PERSEUS (Title Role)

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Production: Perseus: The Prophecy

Company: Educational Arts Team (Non-Profit)

Director: Joseph Rosario

Executive Director: Roxy Arrojo

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The Educational Arts Team is a Jersey City non-profit dedicated to empowering youth through creative arts and social-emotional learning. Ed Arts is a community staple known for its high-impact summer camps and school-based arts programming. more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Benefit Services Representative Position - Multiemployer Benefit Funds

The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking a Benefit Services Representative to join our Benefit Services team. The successful candidate will report to the Benefit Services Manager/Assistant Manager and assume responsibilities in supporting the plan participants with their health and retirement benefits. In addition, the successful candidate will also interact collaboratively with the other department staff represe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING

STATUS: Quarter Time

REPORTS TO: Producing Director, Nathan Winkelstein

SALARY: $20,000 - 25,000 annually, paid bi-weekly



Red Bull Theater seeks a skilled administrator and exceptional communicator – someone

who is passionate about both education and training – to join our team. Entering the

company at a time of growth, this position will have an exciting opportunity to support and h... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Tank Pridefest: Hey Mom, I Got Engaged

Hey Mom, I Got Engaged is an original one-act play that explores unconditional love, facing your fears, and healing from trauma. A week after Maya accepts Tricia’s engagement proposal to her, Maya rescinds the proposal because she can’t face how her traditional Asian mother will react to it. On a park bench under the setting sun, Tricia, Maya, and Maya’s mother face the truths that they have been avoiding so that they can finally begin to heal together.

This play will b... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Studio Production Supervisor

THE ORGANIZATION:

New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward.

We b... (more)