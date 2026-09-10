Whitney White to Join PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway

Two-time Tony Award nominated director and actor Whitney White will join Pre-Existing Condition as the final actress to play the role of ‘A.’ Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) with an opening night set for Monday, September 14, and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027.

The role of ‘A’ will be performed by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lupita Nyong’o (now – September 26), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo (September 28 – October 17), Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood (October 18-November 7), Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19) and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027). Tickets to all performances are now on sale.

The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Sarah Steele, reprising their roles from the production’s run at the Connelly Theater; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West. Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins will be replacing Sarah Steele in October.

A New York Times Critics’ Pick, Pre-Existing Condition by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, offers an “unfiltered examination of how violence imprints itself on the body and soul” (New York Theatre Guide). The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong’o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White alongside a powerhouse returning cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship.

The creative team for Pre-Existing Condition includes Cate McCrea (scenic design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Taylor Williams (casting director), Anne Kauffman (creative consultant), and Elizabeth Allen (production stage manager). Regular People serves as general managers for the production.

About Whitney White

Whitney White is a two-time Tony Award nominee, Obie and Lilly Award-winning director, writer and performer. As performer, New York: Macbeth in Stride (BAM, ART, PTC, Shakespeare DC, Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Theatre Performance), Capsule (The Public). London: All Is But Fantasy (RSC). TV: Louie CK (FX), The Playboy Club (NBC). Film: Ocean’s 8. As director, Broadway: Liberation, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, The Last Five Years. Select Off-Broadway: Walden, Jordans, Saturday Church, Soft, Semblance, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, What to Send Up When It Goes Down. International: The Secret Life of Bees, All Is But Fantasy. Part of the Rolex Arts Initiative. MFA Acting: Brown University/Trinity Rep, BA: Northwestern University.

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