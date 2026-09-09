Video: Watch The Cape Playhouse's SPELLING BEE Cast Perform 'Pandemonium'

The Cape Playhouse has shared a new video clip from their production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, featuring Alex Wyse (Good Night Oscar), Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Sweeney Todd), and more performing "Pandemonium."

The cast of the Claybourne Elder-directed production features more Broadway favorites like Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon) as Marcy Park, Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves: The Musical) as Olive Ostrovsky, Evan Tyrone Martin (The Wild Party, New York City Center) as Mitch Mahoney, Julia Murney (Wicked) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Khadija E. Sankoh (Little Shop of Horrors, Westside Theatre) as Logainne "Schwartzy" SchwartzandGrubenierre, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon) as William Morris Barfée, and Joel Waggoner (School of Rock – The Musical) as VP Douglas Panch.

The musical runs at The Cape Playhouse, the longest running continuously operating American summer theater, through September 19.

The creative team for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee includes Anna Ebbesen (Music Director), Adam Koch (Scenic Designer), Annie J. Le (Costume Designer), Kat Zhou (Lighting Designer), Joanna Lynne Staub (Sound Designer), Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director).

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime and learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything. The tweens – played by brilliant Broadway comedians – spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Prepare yourself, because the show, both tuneful and farcical, will take you back to school but also remind you of what it means to dream, to yearn, and to risk making a fool of yourself.

Video by Brian Curran.

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