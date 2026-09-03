BEETLEJUICE Sets Early West End Closing for January

The West End production of Beetlejuice The Musical will close more than three months earlier than previously planned, playing its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on January 2, 2027 instead of the previously scheduled April 17 closing.

The musical made its West End debut earlier this year, opening at the Prince Edward Theatre on May 28, 2026, following three Broadway engagements.

The West End company is led by Olivier Award nominee David Fynn as Beetlejuice, with Tom Xander serving as alternate Beetlejuice. Hannah Nordberg stars as Lydia Deetz, with Daisy Harrison as alternate Lydia.

David Hunter and Chelsea Halfpenny play Adam and Barbara Maitland, respectively, with Alasdair Harvey as Charles Deetz. Summer Strallen will continue as Delia Deetz through November 2, after which original SIX: The Musical West End cast member Aimie Atkinson will take over the role through the production's January 2 closing.

The company also features Chasity Crisp as Maxine Dean/Juno, Richard Frame as Otho, Irvine Iqbal as Maxie Dean, Rachel Macdougall as Girl Scout and Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina. The ensemble includes Jemma Alexander, Samuel Bangs, Natasha Cayabyab, Chris Draper, Harley Emmitt, Catherine McCormick, Kieran Mellish, Elliott Parry, Jacob Smith, Adam Taylor, Tyler Timmins, Tommy Wade Smith and Issie Wilman.

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 film, Beetlejuice The Musical features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and an original score by Eddie Perfect. Alex Timbers directs, with choreography by Connor Gallagher and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul.

The musical originally opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 before returning at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 following the COVID-19 shutdown. A third Broadway engagement opened at the Palace Theatre in 2025. The musical has also toured the U.S. and played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne and Abu Dhabi.

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