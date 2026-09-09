Video: Lisa Rinna Makes Surprise Cameo in TITANIQUE on Broadway





Lisa Rinna made a surprise appearance during a performance of Titanique, joining the lineup of famous faces making cameos in the Tony-nominated musical. Watch the Real Housewives and Traitors star join Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera onstage.

During the "River Deep/Mountain High" number, Rinna popped up onstage to hand Rose an axe to help free Jack from handcuffs to rescue him. At the end of her appearance, she yelled out her iconic "Don't you go after my husband" line from an infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dinner.

Past stars who have joined in for the same moment include Peppermint, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Mark and Scott Hoying.

Titanique reimagines the story of Jack and Rose from Titanic through the perspective of a fictionalized Céline Dion, who narrates the doomed romance while performing her own hits. Billed as a winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the show grew from a basement Off-Broadway production into what its producers describe as an international hit before landing on Broadway.

The production is currently running at the Broadway Theatre, where it has drawn a steady stream of celebrity attention since its Broadway transfer. The mix of Dion's catalog, campy send-ups of the 1997 film, and the show's raunchy comic tone has made it a frequent stop for stars visiting the cast after performances.

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