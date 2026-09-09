Video: THE OUTSIDERS' Emma Hearn Sings Anthem at Broncos Game in Denver





The Outsiders tour cast member Emma Hearn stepped away from the Buell Theatre stage to perform the national anthem at a Denver Broncos game. The clip captures Hearn, who plays Cherry Valance in the touring production, kicking off the football game with her rendition of the anthem before returning to her nightly role in the musical.

The Outsiders is based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film adaptation, following the Greasers and Socs as they navigate rivalry and loss in 1960s Oklahoma. The stage musical earned a Tony Award for Best Musical and continues to tour North America with productions built around the same source material that has resonated with readers and audiences for decades.

The touring production is currently playing the Buell Theatre in Denver through September 27. Hearn joins a cast led by Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis and Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, part of the ensemble previously detailed in a first-look video of THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour.

The Outsiders will play Denver through September 27, 2026.

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