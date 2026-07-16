BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/16/2026; Jobs In Ticketing, Teaching, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Ticketing and Tessitura Operations - Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep in Milwaukee, WI seeks a Director of Ticketing and Tessitura Operations. The Director of Ticketing & Tessitura Operations is a key leadership position responsible for the strategic direction, technology management, revenue optimization, and daily operation of Milwaukee Rep’s ticketing systems and Ticket Office functions. Serving as the organization's primary Tessitura expert and digital commerce lead, this position oversees ticketing operations across multiple venues and sales ch... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Designer

# Full-Time Technical Designer **Location:** Jersey City, NJ **Employment Type:** Full-Time **Salary:** $50,000–$65,000 annually, based on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays for Broadway, theater, museums, retail installations, trade shows, television, and live events. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenter (Overhire)

Grand Horizon Theatre is seeking experienced Scenic Carpenters to join our overhire production team for upcoming theatrical productions, concerts, touring performances, and special events. This position is ideal for skilled carpenters who enjoy working in a fast-paced production environment and are passionate about bringing stage designs to life. Overhire crew members are hired on an as-needed basis for scenic construction, load-ins, technical rehearsals, performances, and strikes. Evening an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistants Needed

A boutique New York-based PR and Marketing firm specializing in entertainment publicity, working primarily with off-Broadway theater. We're looking for a part-time Production Assistant to support our team across a mix of hands-on tasks.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Preschool Enrichment Teacher (Dance, Music, Gym, etc)

Role: Enrichment Teacher (Preschool) Location: Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island City, Queens Salary Range: $20/hour Schedule: Full-day and afternoon shifts available, typically between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm About Us New York Preschool & Kids Club is a premier early childhood education and enrichment program serving modern New York families through our combination of enrichment classes and preschool education. With multiple schools across New York City, NYPKC blends a research-backed, pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Project Manager

# Full-Time Project Manager **Location:** Jersey City, NJ **Employment Type:** Full-Time **Salary:** $60,000–$80,000 annually, based on experience **Tom Carroll Scenery** is seeking an experienced **Project Manager** to join our team. For over 30 years, Tom Carroll Scenery has fabricated award-winning scenery, props, and custom environments for Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, museums, retail installations, trade shows, television, and live events. We are looking for an org... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Managing Director is Texas Performing Arts “number two” leader. The position is responsible for implementing the Executive & Artistic Director’s strategic vision by leading daily operations, providing financial management, and guiding the work of TPA’s operational and administrative teams. The position works closely with colleagues across UT Austin and engages extensively with the university’s centralized systems and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dance Coordinator Knicks City Dancers/Knicks City Kids

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com. Who are we hir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Senior Choreography Director

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com. Who are we hiring? The Se... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

Job Dates: ASAP Pay: $24-$30/hr commensurate upon experience per week Overhire Carpenter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: Theater, Broadway, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: -BFA in relevant field or 2 year... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Organization The Gamm Theatre is a leading New England professional theatre known for its epic yet intimate productions and commitment to storytelling that challenges and inspires audiences across Rhode Island and beyond. Heading into its 42nd season, The Gamm is one of the region’s premier professional theaters and a cultural asset that has been producing theater since its founding in 1984. Its mission is to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Audience Services Manager

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, seeks a Assistant Audience Services Manager to enhance the company's customer service operations. Full job description and application instructions may be found here: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DANCER AUDITION for Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL OPEN CALL FOR DANCERS IN DALLAS AUGUST 12, 2026 DANCER CALL for Norwegian Cruise Line Open Call. No pre-registration required. Sign In: 9:30am Start Time: 10:00am LOCATION Contemporary Ballet Dallas 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 207 Dallas, TX 75206 Please be prepared to learn multiple dance combinations and bring a hard copy of your current headshot and resume. Female identifying dancers, please bring dance heels and dance flats. Male identifying dancers, please bring sn... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Programming & Production

Organization Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has entertained more than three million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance, and more. Pollstar consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts and is one of the premier cultural institutions across New England. Located in do... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director, Marketing & Communications

Founded in 2009, The Cabaret is a nationally renowned premier home for intimate cabaret where artists are uplifted, audiences belong, the next generation thrives, and our community is strengthened through world‑class artistry and radical hospitality. The Director of Marketing & Communications is a strategic, creative, and values‑driven leader charged with shaping and advancing The Cabaret’s brand narrative, marketing strategy, and organizational communications. This role blend... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, seeks a Stitcher to support the company's Costume Shop. Full job description and application instructions may be found here: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Partnerships

JOB TITLE: Manager of Corporate Partnerships REPORTS TO: Deputy Director of Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $60 - 67k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Corporate Partnerships is the primary fundraiser for corporate relationships at The Goodman. To do this, they interface with Trustees and executive leaders, corporate partners, donors and prospect... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Two Masterclasses in NYC with Musical Director of Wicked and Musical Director of Six

ANNOUNCING: TWO MUSICAL DIRECTOR MASTERCLASSES TUESDAY, JULY 28th, 7:00p: Katie Coleman (SIX) SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th, 6:30p: Ben Cohn (WICKED) WITH CASTING DIRECTOR AND DIRECTOR: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA AND MUSICAL DIRECTOR AND VOCAL TECHNICIAN: Andrew Wheeler Email: jamibeth.classes@gmail.com to reserve or with questions **Check out their bios below** Join Jamibeth and Andrew as we welcome two incredible Music Directors to class. Both of these artists bring an incredible amount ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Earned Revenue & Marketing

Organization Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is comprised of several key components, including the Ordway Music Theater, the Ordway Concert Hall, Ordway Education and Community Engagement programs, and major community access initiatives such as the Flint Hills Family Festival. Located in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Ordway is a leading nonprofit performing arts center dedicated to serving as a cornerstone of exceptional artistic, educational, and cultural experiences. ... (more)

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