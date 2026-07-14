Video: Max Von Essen and Billy Stritch Kick Off Broadway by the Boardwalk 2026

Just yesterday, Hudson River Park kicked off Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. Entering its third season, this year's series will feature five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage. This year's series kicked off with a performance from Max von Essen featuring Billy Stritch and special guest Tristen Buettel. Check out a clip from inside the big night here!

The series will continue with Tony Award winners to Broadway's backyard including J. Harrison Ghee (August 3), Ali Stoker (July 27), and rising star Ali Louis Bourzgui (July 20). Closing out the series is the Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez (August 10), known for her performances in Hamilton, In the Heights and Wicked.

New this year, each performance will begin with Stepping into the Spotlight, a new showcase featuring Broadway's next generation of stars. This special opening act will feature understudies from current Broadway productions and shine a light on the remarkable talent waiting in the wings. It's a rare chance to see tomorrow's Broadway stars today.

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