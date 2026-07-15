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Video: Kayla Pecchioni Sings 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at The Muny

The clip offers an inside look at rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning musical ahead of its Forest Park opening.

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Featured Topic THE MUNY More Coverage



The Muny shared a rehearsal studio clip featuring Kayla Pecchioni, who plays reporter Katherine Plumber in Disney's NEWSIES, performing a selection from the number 'Watch What Happens' accompanied by Ryan Carpenter. The video offers an inside look at the production as it prepares to open as the fourth show of the company's Season 108.

NEWSIES is inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. The Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of newsboys taking on a powerful newspaper publisher, with the score including the title anthem and 'Watch What Happens,' the signature number for the character of Katherine Plumber.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Jack Roden leads the production as Jack Kelly, stepping into the role after Casey Likes was originally announced. The production marks the return of NEWSIES to Forest Park for the first time since 2017, running July 16-22 at the outdoor James S. McDonnell Stage in St. Louis.

The Muny also posted designer run footage, giving audiences an earlier look at the company in rehearsal. Tickets for NEWSIES start at $20 and are available through the Muny box office and MetroTix.

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