Video: Chrissy Metz on Making Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET and Kissing Joey Fatone





Chrissy Metz sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about her Broadway debut in & JULIET. In the clip, she shared that she never anticipated that the role would involve kissing NSYNC member Joey Fatone. She also discussed how grueling the schedule is, as well as some onstage mishaps.

"A lot of red-light therapy, a lot of magnesium salt baths, prayer, and... a lot of sleep," she shared about how she gets through the tough schedule "Eight shows is grueling, and I'm no spring chicken!"

"Did I ever think I'd be kissing an NSync boy-band, like, mega star?" she gushed, referring to her co-star Fatone."It's very cool, until you're sweating. It's not cute. Sweaty kisses are not cute."

Beyond her Broadway work, Metz also discussed her television projects during the interview, including a role as a distraught woman in the Apple TV+ series NOCTURNE. She also shared a story from her teenage years about attempting to get out of a scat workshop while attending choral camp, a memory that offered some context for her long-standing connection to performance and music.

Watch the full video here! Plus, check out photos of Chrissy Metz in & Juliet here.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

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