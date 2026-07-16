Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2026- DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Casting Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Coming Up

Sunday, July 19

Proof closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: Eva Noblezada on Bringing HADESTOWN to the Big Screen- 'It's One of the Best Movies I've Ever Seen' Eva Noblezada is revisiting the underworld in a whole new way. This month, audiences will have the chance to experience Hadestown on the big screen when the acclaimed production arrives in movie theaters, capturing the original principal cast in a cinematic presentation filmed during the show's West End run in London. Watch in this video as she chats more about bringing Eurydice to the big screen!



Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams and More to Lead DEATH BECOMES HER Tour The full cast has been revealed for the first year of the multi-year North American Tour of Death Becomes Her, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH this September.



Photos: Backstage With Matteo Lane at CHICAGO Chicago on Broadway recently welcomed comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane, making his Broadway debut in the role of Billy Flynn, beginning in June. BroadwayWorld went backstage with the long-running musical's newest star. Check out photos here.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and More in RHINOCEROS Rehearsals at A.R.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.’s new production of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play, Rhinoceros, starring Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and more. See rehearsal photos!. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Aliya Al-Hassan

On Tuesday, the cast of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” traveled down the rabbit hole to the world premiere event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Check out photos from the red carpet.. ( more... The Cincinnati Arts Association will host a job fair at the Aronoff Center's Otto M. Budig Lobby, seeking part-time staff for guest services roles at both the Aronoff Center and Music Hall.. ( more... Production workers at Brooklyn Bowl's flagship Williamsburg location voted 15–1 to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 4.. ( more... Yangtze Repertory Theatre named Sarah Mika Esser and Michi Zaya as its 2026 Project YZ resident artists, each receiving a $10,000 grant through the company's AAPI Artist Residency program, now in its fourth year.. ( more... Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation is partnering with the upcoming Broadway musical, WANTED. This partnership will provide experiences for early-career theater professionals, New York-area youth, and community groups as the production comes to Broadway.. ( more... A contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can’t seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny. Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team that brought the “fantastically original, gripping and magnificent” (The Guardian) The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, music by Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.. ( more...

Review: THE ORESTEIA, Bridge Theatre

by Alexander Cohen

There is a dig at Simon Stone in the National Theatre's new Misanthrope, a jab at ultra-contemporary classical reboots staged in rotating glass boxes, the Australian auteur's calling card. His adaptions of Phaedra and Yerma turn his actors into caged zoo animals prowling around their confines waiting for pent up emotions to burst. It’s rinse and repeat for Stone’s take on The Oresteia at The Bridge. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it?. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

Deaf West Theatre and New York Stage & Film have revealed the cast for development and concert-style presentations of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down the Wind.. ( more... Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Emmy Award and SAG Award nominee Jurnee Smollett will join the company of The Whoopi Monologues. Learn more here!. ( more... The London revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is eyeing a June 2027 opening. Auditions for other roles in the production are reportedly taking place this summer. . ( more...

Kennedy Center Whistleblowers Claim Trump 'Didn’t Like' Color of Old Bathroom, Detail Messy Renovations

by Michael Gioia

A letter to Kennedy Center leadership claims that renovations have been completely ‘rushed’ with President Donald Trump treating it like a ‘private renovation project.’. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

Happy Birthday To...

Tony Kushner

Listen Up

"There ain’t a soul can hold me back

Cause I am just as free as air

As long as I got legs and train got wheels

I could arrive me anywhere!" - The Scottsboro Boys