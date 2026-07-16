Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2026- DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Casting Announced and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of Broadway and beyond. Eva Noblezada discussed bringing HADESTOWN to the big screen, while the full cast was revealed for the DEATH BECOMES HER tour. We also caught up backstage with Matteo Lane on his CHICAGO debut. Plus, there's exciting news about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, casting updates for THE GREAT GATSBY, and so much more! Read on for all the details.
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 19
Proof closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Eva Noblezada on Bringing HADESTOWN to the Big Screen- 'It's One of the Best Movies I've Ever Seen'
Eva Noblezada is revisiting the underworld in a whole new way. This month, audiences will have the chance to experience Hadestown on the big screen when the acclaimed production arrives in movie theaters, capturing the original principal cast in a cinematic presentation filmed during the show's West End run in London. Watch in this video as she chats more about bringing Eurydice to the big screen!
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Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams and More to Lead DEATH BECOMES HER Tour
The full cast has been revealed for the first year of the multi-year North American Tour of Death Becomes Her, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH this September.
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Photos: Backstage With Matteo Lane at CHICAGO
Chicago on Broadway recently welcomed comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane, making his Broadway debut in the role of Billy Flynn, beginning in June. BroadwayWorld went backstage with the long-running musical's newest star. Check out photos here.
|Must Watch
|Video: Sharon Rose Performs Acoustic Version of 'Blackbirds' From ONE DAY - THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of One Day's transfer to London's West End, a new video has been released, featuring an acoustic performance of the song 'Blackbirds' from the show, performed by Sharon Rose. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Kayla Pecchioni Sings 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Kayla Pecchioni, who plays reporter Katherine Plumber in Disney's NEWSIES at The Muny, performs a selection from 'Watch What Happens' with Ryan Carpenter in a new rehearsal studio clip.. (more...)
|Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at ACT of CT
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at ACT of CT's production recent production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, which ran during May and June 2026.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
Photos: Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and More in RHINOCEROS Rehearsals at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.’s new production of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play, Rhinoceros, starring Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and more. See rehearsal photos!. (more...)
Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, the cast of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” traveled down the rabbit hole to the world premiere event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Check out photos from the red carpet.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Cincinnati Arts Association will host a job fair at the Aronoff Center's Otto M. Budig Lobby, seeking part-time staff for guest services roles at both the Aronoff Center and Music Hall.. (more...)
Brooklyn Bowl Stagehands Unionize with IATSE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Production workers at Brooklyn Bowl's flagship Williamsburg location voted 15–1 to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 4.. (more...)
Yangtze Rep Awards $10K Project YZ Residencies to Sarah Mika Esser and Michi Zaya
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Yangtze Repertory Theatre named Sarah Mika Esser and Michi Zaya as its 2026 Project YZ resident artists, each receiving a $10,000 grant through the company's AAPI Artist Residency program, now in its fourth year.. (more...)
Alicia Keys' Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation Partners With Musical WANTED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation is partnering with the upcoming Broadway musical, WANTED. This partnership will provide experiences for early-career theater professionals, New York-area youth, and community groups as the production comes to Broadway.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
A contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can’t seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny. Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team that brought the “fantastically original, gripping and magnificent” (The Guardian) The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, music by Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.. (more...)
Review: THE ORESTEIA, Bridge Theatre
by Alexander Cohen
There is a dig at Simon Stone in the National Theatre's new Misanthrope, a jab at ultra-contemporary classical reboots staged in rotating glass boxes, the Australian auteur's calling card. His adaptions of Phaedra and Yerma turn his actors into caged zoo animals prowling around their confines waiting for pent up emotions to burst. It’s rinse and repeat for Stone’s take on The Oresteia at The Bridge. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deaf West Theatre and New York Stage & Film have revealed the cast for development and concert-style presentations of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down the Wind.. (more...)
Jurnee Smollett Will Join THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES at Lincoln Center Theater
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Emmy Award and SAG Award nominee Jurnee Smollett will join the company of The Whoopi Monologues. Learn more here!. (more...)
Grande & Bailey SUNDAY IN THE PARK Eyes June 2027 Opening; Auditions This Summer
by Michael Major
The London revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is eyeing a June 2027 opening. Auditions for other roles in the production are reportedly taking place this summer. . (more...)
Kennedy Center Whistleblowers Claim Trump 'Didn’t Like' Color of Old Bathroom, Detail Messy Renovations
by Michael Gioia
A letter to Kennedy Center leadership claims that renovations have been completely ‘rushed’ with President Donald Trump treating it like a ‘private renovation project.’. (more...)
Ryan McCartan to Rejoin THE GREAT GATSBY Alongside China Anne McClain
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Television and film star China Anne McClain will make her musical stage debut this summer as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, alongside Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.. (more...)
New Plays From Lucas Hnath, Justin Peck, and More Headline Atlantic Theater Company 2026-27 Season
by Stephi Wild
Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring four world premiere works and an Atlantic for Kids New York premiere musical. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
Eddie Cooper Will Join CHICAGO Cast as 'Amos Hart'
by Stephi Wild
Chicago is getting a new Amos! The Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical will welcome Eddie Cooper in the role of Amos Hart beginning this month at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)
POWER BALLAD Movie Sets Physical Media Home Release
by Josh Sharpe
Power Ballad, the new musical film starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will arrive on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital) August 25 from Lionsgate. Check out the special feature lineup now.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Tony Kushner
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"There ain’t a soul can hold me back