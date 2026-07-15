Eva Noblezada is revisiting the underworld in a whole new way. This month, audiences will have the chance to experience Hadestown on the big screen when the acclaimed production arrives in movie theaters, capturing the original principal cast in a cinematic presentation filmed during the show's West End run in London.

For Noblezada, who originated the role of Eurydice on Broadway, the finished film is something far beyond a traditional stage capture.

"It's one of the best movies I've ever seen," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Reeve said it perfectly the other day... it feels like a movie that's shot on the stage. It doesn't feel like a pro shot. It doesn't feel like a filmed stage version. It just feels like the world of Hadestown as into the thick of it as you can imagine and in this biggest scope as you can imagine. They really captured the infiniteness with boundaries when it comes to the myth of it all. It's so brilliant and we're so excited."

The production reunited the show's five original Broadway stars, but according to Noblezada, director Rachel Chavkin wasn't interested in recreating what audiences had already seen on stage. Instead, she encouraged the cast to bring who they are now to these beloved roles, allowing years of growth and experience to shape their performances. That approach made the reunion all the more meaningful.

"It was very educational and very enlightening," Noblezada reflected. "Coming back, the five of us together and creating something and then going, 'It is done!' It was very beautiful to have that closure together, because we all left at different times. When you create something so powerful together, it was really beautiful to have that full-circle moment, especially in London."

Although she has performed Hadestown countless times, Noblezada says the story's emotional impact has never diminished.

"Hadestown will never not be emotional for me," she said. "I will always be a wreck watching it, no matter where I'm watching it. That show has a very special je ne sais quoi effect on people. And of course, anyone who's done the show would know that it's hard to not be connected to the piece as you're watching it because you know what it's like to do it."

Watch in this video as she chat more about bringing Eurydice to the big screen!

Hadestown will be in movie theatre for five nights only, beginning July 24, 2026.

Photo Courtesy of Crosswalk and LD Entertainment

https://bleeckerstreetmedia.com/hadestown-the-musical?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23978449853&gbraid=0AAAAAoht57c3IAPmL9Rcib5oTUmV1-hex&gclid=Cj0KCQjw39zSBhDhARIsANammDvY0_FaPvZkG8NLovC6F2m85R5fQAWENBPN9g8cAMQwygIdjPVEvSsaAoMUEALw_wcB