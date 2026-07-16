Video: Tom Fletcher on Writing the Songs for PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL
Fletcher reflects on the creative process behind the West End musical adaptation of the beloved bear's story.
A new behind-the-scenes video has been released of Tom Fletcher discussing how he wrote the music for Paddington The Musical. Fletcher speaks about where he drew his inspiration and the pressure he felt from the moment he received a secretive initial phone call about the project.
Paddington The Musical is a stage adaptation based on the beloved Paddington Bear character, with music written by Tom Fletcher. In the video, Fletcher walks through the songwriting journey, describing how he approached crafting material for a property with such a well-established identity and devoted audience.
The interview includes footage of the music in performance, giving viewers a sense of how Fletcher's songs translate to the stage. Fletcher is candid about the weight of working on a project tied to such an iconic character, noting that the responsibility was present from the very first conversation about his involvement.
"Pne of the really lovely things about writing this show was that nothing ever felt really hard or forced," he said. "You know, it just felt like it was easy and a complete joy. "I think so much of that is down to Michael Bond and the amazing characters and story that we're basing this show on."
Check out the video here!
About Paddington The Musical
Paddington The Musical is now playing in London's West End and will begin performances on Broadway on Tuesday, March 30, 2027 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Based on the beloved “A Bear Called Paddington” written by Michael Bond and the award-winning film ‘PADDINGTON,’ by special arrangement with Paddington The Musical features music and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Tom Fletcher, a book by Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale and direction by Olivier Award winner Luke Sheppard.
Paddington The Musical is the most awarded new musical in the history of London’s West End. Check out what the critics had to say.
The show won seven 2026 Olivier Awards, tying the record for the most the number of wins for any musical in Olivier Award history – including winning Best New Musical, Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar – the latter, who designed the bear. The production also received a record nine WhatsOnStage Awards – the most for any new musical – including winning Best New Musical, Best Direction for Luke Sheppard, Best Set Design for Tom Pye, Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar, Best Sound Design for Gareth Owen, Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design for Campbell Young Associates; Best Musical Supervision/Direction for Matt Brind and Best Casting Direction for Natalie Gallacher, for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting, Nick Hockaday and Annabelle Davis. The production also recently won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.