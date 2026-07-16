Video: Tom Fletcher on Writing the Songs for PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL





A new behind-the-scenes video has been released of Tom Fletcher discussing how he wrote the music for Paddington The Musical. Fletcher speaks about where he drew his inspiration and the pressure he felt from the moment he received a secretive initial phone call about the project.

Paddington The Musical is a stage adaptation based on the beloved Paddington Bear character, with music written by Tom Fletcher. In the video, Fletcher walks through the songwriting journey, describing how he approached crafting material for a property with such a well-established identity and devoted audience.

The interview includes footage of the music in performance, giving viewers a sense of how Fletcher's songs translate to the stage. Fletcher is candid about the weight of working on a project tied to such an iconic character, noting that the responsibility was present from the very first conversation about his involvement.

"Pne of the really lovely things about writing this show was that nothing ever felt really hard or forced," he said. "You know, it just felt like it was easy and a complete joy. "I think so much of that is down to Michael Bond and the amazing characters and story that we're basing this show on."

Check out the video here!

About Paddington The Musical

Paddington The Musical is now playing in London's West End and will begin performances on Broadway on Tuesday, March 30, 2027 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Based on the beloved “A Bear Called Paddington” written by Michael Bond and the award-winning film ‘PADDINGTON,’ by special arrangement with Paddington The Musical features music and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Tom Fletcher, a book by Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale and direction by Olivier Award winner Luke Sheppard.

Paddington The Musical is the most awarded new musical in the history of London’s West End. Check out what the critics had to say.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming