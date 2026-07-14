Exclusive: MICHAEL Behind-the-Scenes Clip Spotlights Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Michael, the blockbuster biopic about Michael Jackson, is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. To coincide with the physical media release, BroadwayWorld can exclusively debut a clip from its bonus package, spotlighting Nia Long's preparation and approach to playing Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson.

In the clip, Long speaks about preparing to portray Katherine and how watching archival footage helped her better understand certain family dynamics. "They needed her approval because she's the grounding force of that family." Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who stars in the title role, also speaks about her performance. "Seeing Nia channel Katherine, my grandmother, was so warming and I really appreciated the love she had for it..."

Take a look at the clip now and check out the full special feature line-up below. The physical media release is now in stores, with exclusive editions including a Collectible Edition with Photo Book from Lionsgate and Walmart and Amazon Exclusive SteelBooks.

Lionsgate's Michael has continued to be a theatrical mainstay in the weeks since its April release, even as it became available to watch at home. It has surpassed Oppenheimer as the highest-grossing biopic of all time and, as of July 12, has made $1 billion at the global box office.

The previous holder of the record for the highest-grossing musical biopic was 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which centered on Queen's Freddie Mercury. That film, from 20th Century Fox, came in at $903.6 million worldwide.

Michael already broke the record for the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic, beating out Straight Outta Compton, which drew $60.2 million during its opening in 2015. In comparison, Michael grossed $97.2 million domestically and $121.6 million across foreign markets during its first weekend, for a total of $218.8 million worldwide.

The movie arrived on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning June 9, where it is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more. The physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD will hit shelves on July 14.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond his music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career. A sequel is in development.

Jaafar Jackson stars in the titular role, alongside Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, and John McClain.

Special Features

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough: The Making of Michael

Home Is Where His Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst

In the Mirror: Becoming Michael & Joe Time-lapses* In the Mirror: “Billie Jean” Time-lapse In the Mirror: “Thriller” Zombie Time-lapse In the Mirror: “Off the Wall” Time-lapse In the Mirror: Joe Jackson Time-lapse

First Look*

Becoming Michael*

Before the Big Screen*

On the Set of Michael*

Trailers*

*On 4K UHD and Blu-ray only, not on DVD

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate