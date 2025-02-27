BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/27/2025; Jobs In Casting, Publicity and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 2/27/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpenter/ATD

Crossroads Repertory Theatre, located on the campus of Indiana State University, is seeking a talented and experienced Lead Carpenter/ATD to join our team for the upcoming summer season. Responsibilities: - Lead and manage the carpentry team in the construction, installation, and maintenance of scenic elements for both productions. - Physically build scenery - Collaborate closely with the Technical Director/Scenic Designer, and other production staff to ensure the successful realization o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Administrator

TITLE: Tessitura Database Administrator STATUS: Full-time, Exempt, Year-Round LOCATION: Hybrid within 3-hour driving distance from Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Information Technology DEPARTMENT: Information Technology WORKS WITH: All departments COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $75,000 per year (GRADE 5) (less applicable tax withholdings) BENEFITS: (YEAR ROUND): Health, dental, and vision insurance, FSA, 403B contribution, paid time off, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Cutter/Draper

Cutter/Draper Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Cutter/Draper position reports to the Costume Shop Supervisor and will create and alter costumes for Emerson Stage productions, as well as providing guidance, support, training, research and supervision to student costume designers and work-study students. This is an important role that requires accuracy, attention to detail, and a passion for theatrical costume production. ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES • Create, by using f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

La Jolla Playhouse (the Playhouse) is excited to welcome a new visionary leader to serve as its next Artistic Director, shaping the Playhouse’s artistic footprint and, in light of the organization’s expansive cultural influence, the future of American theatre. Serving in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse’s Managing Director, the Artistic Director co-leads one of the premiere theatre producing companies in the nation, developing plans for how the theatre’s work can reach audiences locally and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Pianist / Arranger / Cabaret Developer

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a talented and versatile Resident Pianist to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for music and theatre, with the ability to perform a variety of roles within our organization. This position requires a skilled musician who can perform various skills related to FST’s New Works program with an emphasis on Cabaret Development. This will include the ability to create arrangements, read and create vocal and accompaniment charts, can improvis... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wizard of Oz Crew/Technical Interviews (Crossroads Repertory Theatre)

We are excited to offer auditions and interviews for our 2025 Summer Seasons! Our 2025 season features a production of The Wizard of Oz (the "RSC Version"). We are interviewing for technical positions (including all shops, production, administrative and front-of-house) for the entire season and we will be casting for roles in all shows. All positions are paid. For Technicians and Designers Choosing to attend In-Person Interviews: Please arrive prepared to discuss your experience and t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Artists for Discussion

Theatrical community wanted to take part in a weekly interactive online 1 hour theatrical experience with the incomparable Jordan Skopp. A group of six will hear about how the centuries old baseball rule and Jordan's movement affect you and what it means for our national pastime. You'll come away looking at baseball in a whole new way. Participants will receive $50 for their time and feedback. Visit the Foul Ball Safety Now website at https://www.foulballsafetynow.com/ for more on Jordan's camp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MARKETING MANAGER, AUDIENCE and COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

MARKETING MANAGER, AUDIENCE and COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Marketing Manager, Audience and Community Engagement for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each resident writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signatu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

The Suffolk is seeking a Stage Manager for its production of 12 Angry Men, running for 6 performances March 26–30. Rehearsals will take place in Riverhead beginning on March 3 and run through opening.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Stage Operations Supervisor

TITLE: Stage Operations Supervisor STATUS: Seasonal Part-Time, Remote: March 3 - May 3, 2025 Full-Time, On-site: May 6 - August 28, 2025 START: Remote: March 3, 2025 On-site: May 6, 2025 END: August 28, 2025 ARRIVAL: May 5, 2025 DEPARTURE: August 29, 2025 COMPENSATION: $23.58-$25.63; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, studios 3 Free meals a day and Personal and Sick Days HOURS: February 3 - May 3, 2025: 5-10 hrs per... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Festival Video Engineer

TITLE: Festival Video Engineer STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 20, 2025 - August 28, 2025 START: May 20, 2025 END: August 28, 2025 ARRIVAL: May 19, 2025 DEPARTURE: August 29, 2025 COMPENSATION: $20.50-$23.58; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, 3 free meals per day, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studios HOURS: May 20 - May 31, 2025: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 2 - August 28, 2025: (6) Day work week averaging 54 hrs Hours wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Producer and Cabaret Line Producer

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, is seeking an Assistant Producer for their summer 2025 season. The Assistant Producer is an important position within the Producing Team in the day-to-day operations and line producing of shows on our St. Germain Stage and Mr. Finn’s Cabaret, both located inside of our Blatt Center for the Performing Arts. RESPONSIBILITIES (include but are not limited to): Oversee the daily produc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Award-winning theatre seeks theatre manager(s)

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks theatre managers for immediate hire for upcoming 2025 season. Theatre managers are responsible for the safe operation of the house during the run of the shows. They welcome the public to the theatre and oversee their safety and well-being before, during, and immmediately after the shows. They answer questions, listen to patrons' compliments and concerns, and make audience members feel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Award-winning theatre seeks technical director/production manager

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks Technical Director for immediate hire. www.penguinrep.org The Technical Director is envisioned to be a resident technical expert who will supervise the activities of all technical departments and oversee the use and maintenance of theatre equipment. Because scenery is built and installed by a set shop and lights are hung and focused by a master electrician, the Technical Director will... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lansing Matinee Musicale Emerging Artist Award in Musical Theatre

For Immediate Release Monday, November 4, 2024 Subject: Lansing Matinee Musicale Announces the Emerging Artist Award for Musical Theatre Contact: Laura Stebbins, President, lstebbins123@comcast.net Lansing, MI - Monday, November 4 - Lansing Matinee Musicale (LMM) is thrilled to announce the Emerging Artists Award for Musical Theatre! The LMM is seeking the best musical theatre artists who have begun their professional journey - those who need that one break to move their careers forward. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Sound Engineer (A1)

The Sound Engineer (A1) is responsible for preparing soundboards, speakers, microphones, and other equipment for shows as well as maintaining the quality of sound throughout each performance. This position is also responsible for managing the sound department, addressing all tech notes, and working all performances. The ideal candidate has knowledge of different types of sound equipment, microphones, audio mixing experience, a can-do attitude, the ability to work cooperatively with other memb... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager & Casting Associate

ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transform... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre - Acting, College of Arts & Letters (1602)

Assistant Professor of Theatre - Acting, College of Arts & Letters (1602) Pocatello - Main NOT eligible for remote work, on-campus position Priority Date: March 12, 2025 Institution Information Idaho State University, established in 1901, is a Carnegie-classified doctoral research and teaching institution, with a culture built on trust, compassion, stability, and hope. ISU serves over 12,000 students in Pocatello, Meridian, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls. Students and faculty at ISU are l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Publicity Manager

JOB TITLE: Publicity Manager REPORTS TO: Chief Communications Officer FLSA Status: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $48,000 - $55,000 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Publicity Manager plays a key role on Goodman Theatre’s Communications team—the department responsible for earned media efforts (press/publicity) and owned media tactics (visuals/design, video, Playbill). The Publicity Manager promotes the theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Sales

What You’ll Be Doing: Sales & Audience Development: You’ll be the mastermind behind our ticket sales strategies, from single tickets to group sales. You’ll innovate, create, and execute campaigns that bring new faces into our theatre. Reporting & Analysis: Numbers don’t scare you. You’ll dive into data, track campaign performance, and provide insights that keep us on top of our game. Ticket Office & Customer Service: You’ll be the bridge between our audiences and the Tic... (more)