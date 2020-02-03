BroadwayWorld Announces Launch Of Theatre Merch Store & Giveaway Contest

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce today the launch of our theatre merch shop, featuring a ton of shirts, mugs, and pillows sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

For today only, all our first time buyers can take advantage of our special launch deal and get a special discount on everything in the store!

Additionally, orders placed today on launch day will arrive in time for valentines day, and could make a perfect gift for the special triple threat, #beltress, or stage manager in your life!

The BroadwayWorld store features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!

We're also pleased to announce our BroadwayWorld Pride merch line featuring a "Love Is Love" shirt as well as pronoun shirts (he/him, she/her, they/them) with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline.

We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.

