Broadway on Demand Will Stream A NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS Hosted by Audra McDonald

Broadway On Demand will stream the upcoming virtual concert - A Night of Covenant House Stars, featuring more than 50 powerhouse performers uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people in support and celebration of the Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness and the heroism of front-line staff working around the clock to keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

This special concert event, to be held Monday, May 18th at 8:00 PM ET, will be co-hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors, and will feature performances and appearances by a superstar lineup, including Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O'Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, Covenant House Youth and more!

Event proceeds will benefit Covenant House's work across 31 cities, in six countries. The event is produced by acclaimed Broadway director and choreographer, and Covenant House Board member, Jeff Calhoun.

"This virus does not get the last word," said Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. "This amazing group of stars uniting in love to help us care for kids is proof positive of that.

"These stars have stepped up because they recognize that our young people don't have the option to shelter at home without a home. For thousands of young people, Covenant House is their home," said Ryan. "We need more food, more supplies, and we need to continue to provide staffing to care for sick and symptomatic youth. A Night of Covenant House Stars will help us keep our doors open, 24/7, when youth experiencing homelessness need us more than ever."

Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, added, "As we've said from day one, Broadway's impact extends far beyond a few blocks in midtown Manhattan. We are proud to partner with the Covenant House on this exciting virtual concert to further their mission and can think of no better way to introduce the world to the type of content they can expect from Broadway on Demand."

This special virtual fundraiser will be held just one day after the official launch of the Broadway on Demand platform, which will kick-off programming with the previously announced "30 Days Of Opening Nights" concert on Sunday, May 17 to benefit performers, playwrights, composers, musicians and stagehands affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. Access to view both events will be completely free of charge, as part of Broadway On Demand's Free Membership.

In addition to Broadway on Demand, A Night of Covenant House Stars can be streamed on iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Stars in the House.

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, providing 24/7 crisis care and ongoing support in 31 cities across six countries. In nearly 50 years of service, Covenant House has never closed the doors.





